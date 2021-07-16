Brandon Potier proves he’s the bonus package for CHS.

When Brandon Potier was a senior in mass communication at McNeese State University, he had his radar set on a career as a sports broadcaster. But when an internship opened up in the development department at his high school alma mater, Catholic High School (CHS) in New Iberia, he applied and landed the job. In January 2021 Potier returned to his old high school campus as a development intern, and doubled as the strength and conditioning assistant coach, while continuing virtual courses with McNeese.
Not long into the internship, he became connected with the students in a way he didn’t expect. “I got to know them and their families. In strength and conditioning class, I helped students with athletics, but I also helped them with academic and personal issues. And I spoke with a lot of parents,” says the 2017 alum.
He drew from personal experiences during his days as a student mentor for Catholic Campus Ministries at Catholic High, and from his three semesters at the University of Arkansas at Monticello in 2017. The former linebacker recalls, “In high school I thought I had to be a football player, and it consumed my life. Through Campus Ministries
I understood that I was much more than football and I grew a connection with God that I call a friendship,” he explains. “That connection allowed me to be vulnerable and express my true feelings of insecurity, and some personal issues. When I got to the University of Arkansas, athletes there were going through some of the same personal struggles, and I became good at telling my story in a way that encouraged others to feel free to open up to me.”
Three months into his internship at Catholic High, Potier was proving his passion and commitment to the school and its students and was promoted to community outreach and enrollment manager. He now shares his CHS experiences as a sincere way of connecting with new families and recruiting students to the school's 4th through 12th grades - and then retaining them. At the same time, he provides the best representation of the school, sharing its values, standards and offerings.
At just 21 years old, Potier is confident, humble, polite and authentic, while bringing a fresh student’s perspective and new ideas to the position. “I’ve worked alongside the admissions coordinator at McNeese, and I’ve seen what works at the recruiting events I’ve attended,” says the recent graduate. He knows that these days students are part of the decision-making process on where they will attend school, and it is to his advantage to be abIe to connect with kids and people of all ages, especially his target group, parents of millennials.
He is always prepared to answer the question most often asked by parents: How can my child benefit from attending Catholic High? Here he gives an abbreviated version of his answer, and there is no denying the sincerity of his delivery. “Catholic High develops the whole child,” he says. “It is a place where kids can grow into life-long learners who keep Christ at the center of their words and actions. In athletics, we offer 14 sports. There are some 10 clubs that span the three grade levels.” He continues, “The education here is college-based, offering dual-enrollment courses. The senior class from this past year accumulated one point six million dollars in scholarship awards, and the highest number of college credits received was thirty-three hours. The sooner children come here, the more knowledge they’ll gain and be on pace for college.”
Speaking from personal experience Potier adds, “College was harder than high school for me, but I was much better prepared than many other students. We’re a number one school in the diocese in diversity numbers. Students from different sides of life are on this campus, but they must abide by the Catholic faith and commit to be a better person in all aspects.”
Potier’s job calls for him to be a strategic thinker, a game changer and key influencer, whether at fundraisers (like the school’s annual Dancing with the Stars) or at the annual golf tournament, or through organizations like Boys and Girls Clubs. He is working on a school service development program that will send student ambassadors to help
organizations through volunteer work. He also plans to invite neighboring middle school athletic teams to watch Catholic High events like football, volleyball, track and the robotics team.
Catholic High pulls students from as far out as Baldwin, Jeanerette, Youngsville, St. Martinville and Loreauville, so during the first week of June, Potier began offering summer tours of the school, to show prospects the campus and its activities – with virtual tours coming later this year. While getting the school’s name out into the community, Potier is also “on the ground” with current students, parents and faculty retaining the enrolled student body – another equally important component of his job.
Maintaining connections with the students is vital for inclusion and student retention, and Potier knows the role social media plays, using it to share information about the school. He chooses the platforms – Instagram, Facebook and Twitter – and he chooses content that will be of most interest to his intended audiences, closely tracking the feedback.
He has seen firsthand that making kids feel appreciated goes a long way in keeping them happy in their school environment. In fact he says it is his favorite part of the job. “I love to pop my head in classrooms and during strength and conditioning class. I play with the younger students during recess in my spare time and participate in their PE classes,” he says with a smile.
Catholic High’s director of advancement Jennifer Minvielle can speak to the relationships and trust Potier has already built with the students. “In Brandon’s short time here at CHS on staff, he has been a great role model for the students. They look up to him, and he is able to connect with them on the academic side, as well as athletics and student activities on campus,” she says.
His youth makes him relatable to the older students, as well, allowing him to talk to them about everything from music to homework and study habits. In the spring 2021 semester, Potier juggled being a full-time intern, a strength and conditioning assistant coach, and a full-time virtual student of McNeese. That gave him credibility in the minds of the students, who asked, “How do you have enough time in the day to do all of that?” Before the prom, Potier even gave fashion tips and dating advice to middle and high schoolers. “I spoke to a few students about the importance of respecting one another, as well as respecting themselves at school, at home and on social media. In engaging with the students, I am professional, but very genuine,” he assures.
For new and existing CHS students, Potier says his goal is to help them find their niche for a fulfilling school experience. “I preach to them that these years at Catholic High are not replaceable. I want them all to understand how special their school is.” He adds, “I chose to attend Catholic High because as soon as I walked through the halls, I felt that I was wanted. It was a warm feeling I can’t explain. If you come to Catholic High, trust me, you’ll feel it too and you’ll be part of our family. I want parents and their kids to feel that.”