Before and after pics of a Main Street renovation

Michelle Meche’s Main Street Renovation
When did you move into your home?
October of 1995
What made you fall in love with the house?
When my late husband & I first moved to New Iberia, we lived in an apartment on E. Dale Street. We’d drive to City Park to play tennis fairly often. The preservationist in me would always ask, “Can we drive down Main Street?” He would indulge me and listen to my dreams of buying an old house to renovate and live in. Shortly after we married in 1995, we started looking for a home. We looked at several before we began considering this little (or so we thought) white cottage on Main Street. It was a dream come true.
Tell me a little bit about the history of your home:
We purchased the home from the Estate of Miss Mary Etta Murray. I believe she and her sister (who preceded her in death) inherited the house from their parents. I’ve tried researching when the house was built, but haven’t had any luck. I’ve been told that, at some point, a two-story house stood on the property, but was damaged by fire. What was left was converted to what you see now. I’m not sure if this is true, but there are some charred boards in my attic that lead me to believe the story.
While working at Shadows-on-the-Teche, I was able to view the 1906 census. There is a Murray listed at 512 E. Main Street on that census.
Were there any renovations required?
Extensive renovations were required. Some have told me, when looking at our “before” pictures, that they would have run the other way. But we were up for a challenge, and it was definitely a challenge. With the help of family and friends, we set out on a journey that took quite a few years. When we purchased the house, it had been converted into two apartments. But the work done to separate the two was done in a manner that made it easy to convert it back. We lived in the small side while we renovated the larger, then opened it up. The apartment bathroom became the master closet, and the apartment kitchen became the master bathroom.
When my husband unexpectedly passed away in 2001, we were down to just one bedroom and bathroom left to complete. That was to be the master bedroom and bath. I took on that project myself, with the help of family and friends. As with any old house, there is a continuous stream of repairs and maintenance. We never got to add a garage/carport, driveway, utility room. Maybe someday that dream will come true also.
What is your favorite room in your house?
My favorite room is the sunroom. I can sit in there and watch the city go by my window. My Yorkiepoo puppy, Payton loves it, too.
What is your favorite part of living on Main Street?
There are so many things I like about living on Main Street! Although it is a state highway, and most in the city don’t think of it as a neighborhood, it is a neighborhood. In the spring and fall, I love walking up the street and being greeted by my neighbors. I love the history of Main Street, and the fact that our Residential Historic District melds right into our Commercial Historic District. Just about every parade passes by my house. And I can walk down to events like the World Championship Gumbo Cook-off and Shadows-on-the-Teche events.
What is your favorite memory from your home?
I would have to say that, aside from the day we signed the papers and acquired the house, some of my favorite memories are those when Gene & I worked together on it, and when family came in to help. We once found some newspapers stuffed into one of the chimneys – they were from the 1930s. The whole renovation process, though not as complete as I’d like it to be, has been rewarding and an effort, not just of me and my late husband, but of my family and friends.