An inside look at local artist Chestee Harrington’s historic home

1065 W Main Street, New Iberia
Listed by Jennifer Forester
Bedrooms and Baths: Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
Square Footage: 1,150
Kitchen: This beautiful, natural kitchen has a nostalgic feel with wooden back splashes, a wooden island and ceiling-high cabinets.
In the Details: With this home, the beauty is in the history. This 1890 Queen Victorian home has three gas fireplaces, cypress flooring and 12 foot ceilings.
The Views: Looking out from the spacious porch, there is ample space for a beautiful, thriving garden. This home also features a water fountain and meditation garden.
Fun Fact: This is the home of local acclaimed artist Chestee Harrington. It also served as her studio and art gallery.
Schools: North Street Elementary School, Anderson Middle School, Westgate High School
Price: $175,000