An infinity pool + a lake view!

Home Style

If it's Lake Living that you're looking for, wait until you see 115 Queensberry Drive, Lafayette.

Listed by Cindy Bailey

Bedrooms & Bathrooms: Five bedrooms with three and a half spacious bathrooms.

Square Footage: 3,300

Kitchen: Antique cypress beams and lovely quartz countertops give the kitchen that unique feeling of home.

In the details: Spacious closets and wooden floors await you in this exquisite home. Feeling chilly? Take a seat next to the beautiful fireplace.

The views: Spend your evenings watching the captivating fountain lake as well as basking in the glow of your own private infinity pool.

Schools: Drexel Elementary, Broussard Middle School, Comeaux High School

Price: $670,000

