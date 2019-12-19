An infinity pool + a lake view!

If it's Lake Living that you're looking for, wait until you see 115 Queensberry Drive, Lafayette.
Listed by Cindy Bailey
Bedrooms & Bathrooms: Five bedrooms with three and a half spacious bathrooms.
Square Footage: 3,300
Kitchen: Antique cypress beams and lovely quartz countertops give the kitchen that unique feeling of home.
In the details: Spacious closets and wooden floors await you in this exquisite home. Feeling chilly? Take a seat next to the beautiful fireplace.
The views: Spend your evenings watching the captivating fountain lake as well as basking in the glow of your own private infinity pool.
Schools: Drexel Elementary, Broussard Middle School, Comeaux High School
Price: $670,000