Alaina Gossen’s wedding story

Bride: Alaina Gossen
Groom: Nicholas Gossen
Wedding Date: January 12, 2019
How did he propose?
Nick made reservations at one of our favorite date night restaurants, Romacelli in Sugar Mill Pond. After dinner we walked near the water during sunset and reminisced on our four year long relationship – the ups, downs, highs and lows. Before it knew it, he was down on one knee with a beautiful ring asking me to be his wife.
What was your favorite part of being engaged?
Probably our engagement party/couples shower, because it was so beautifully organized by our family and friends. One thing Nick and I will never forget is how generous our friends and family were. We truly felt all of the love from everyone.
Describe your bridal look?
I was looking for a long sleeve lace bridal gown and that is exactly what I found at Town and Country Bridal in New Orleans. It was a fitted princess cut gown, open in the back, with beautiful buttons. I loved the detail of my dress, but it also had a simple and classy elegance to it.
What was your favorite accessory?
My cathedral veil was my absolute favorite part of my bridal look. Before shopping for my gown, I refused to wear a veil. It wasn’t really my style. My mom persuaded me to just try a few on. As soon as I tried the dress on with my veil I was sold!
What memory from your wedding stands out to you the most?
Our first dance! It was a great feeling knowing we have made it through everything to dance together on our wedding night. Also, the first dance with my dad is something I’ll cherish forever. I’m his only child and we have always shared such a special bond.
Advice to future brides:
Don’t blink! My engagement was a year and a half long, and it flew by so quickly! It is so important to take a moment aside from all of the turmoil to truly take it all in and enjoy your special day.
Honeymoon:
Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort in Nassau
Vendor Shout Out:
Reception Venue: The Warehouse – Rayne
Caterer: The Corner Pantry
Photographer: Lindsey Roger’s Photography
Florist: Rayne Flower Shop
Hair & Makeup: Joie De Vivre Salon
Dress & Veil: Town and Country Bridal Boutique
Accessories: A-Net’s Bridal Boutique