Acadiana Trailblazers to Watch in 2022

It’s been a challenging few years of what sometimes felt like a complete suspension of progress, but there are a few determined individuals across Acadiana who have been using this downtime to come up with exciting plans for the new year. We found a few such trailblazers who we think will be the ones to watch in 2022.
JADY REGARD
Chief Nut Officer
Cane River Pecan Company
His family has been farming pecans since 1969, but when Jady Regard opened the company’s first brick and mortar retail space on New Iberia’s Main Street in 2018, he knew it would be just the first phase in his exciting plans. Now, three years later, construction has already begun on an adjoining space that will become the Cane River Pecan Company Pie Bar.
“This has been a dream of ours for years,” Regard says. “Being a pecan company, we have a special affinity for pie, but this space will really be a hometown cafè that will not only serve sweet, savory and seasonal pies, but also some soups, salads, sandwiches, coffee and a small smattering of baked items.” Regard’s latest investment in downtown New Iberia echoes his lifelong support of the culture and community. In conjunction with the 55-seat, 1,800-square foot cafè, he also has plans to include live Cajun music on Fridays and a “Petit Pecan Museum of Louisiana,” which will showcase the history and process of pecans and pecan farming in the state.
Both the café and the museum are slated to open in late spring or early summer of 2022.
MANDI MITCHELL
Chief Executive Officer
Lafayette Economic Development Authority
Growth will be the theme in 2022 for Mandi Mitchell. When she was assistant secretary at Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA), she was already making great strides for Acadiana, helping to develop an Amazon fulfillment center in Carencro, among other projects. In September of 2021, the north Lafayette native was named LEDA’s new CEO, replacing Gregg Gothreaux, who served in that position for 26 years. Her influence is already being felt across Acadiana, with plans to take advantage of the I-10/I-49 interchange and to improve opportunities in areas like the Northside of Lafayette. Still, she’s mindful to ensure small businesses in every city in Lafayette Parish be given all the resources they need to navigate the current economic environment.
Mitchell is one of only 1,100 certified economic developers worldwide. She earned a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from the University of New Orleans, and a master of business administration from University of New Orleans. While she has applied her degrees in various fields in the past, she now looks forward to implementing her strategic plan and solidifying Acadiana’s place as a premier tech hub, alongside other core employers in Acadiana such as oil, healthcare and manufacturing.
MICHAEL DESORMEAUX
Head Football Coach
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
Michael Desormeaux has been setting records in Acadiana for decades. Now he has the chance to show the nation his football chops. The New Iberia native is a Catholic High star athlete and University of Louisiana at Lafayette record-setting quarterback – and now he’s the Ragin’ Cajuns new head football coach.
Although Desormeaux has never served as a permanent college head football coach, he has worked for ULL’s football program for the last six seasons in various positions, including co-offensive coordinator, running backs coach, receivers coach and, in 2017, interim head coach. He was the only coaching staff member kept by former head coach Billy Napier. Riding the waves of the Ragin’ Cajuns’ first Sun Belt Championship win, Desormeaux will be fun to watch in 2022. Under his wing, the Ragin’ Cajuns offense ranked third this year in the Sun Belt in both scoring offense and total offense. He is known as a “relentless recruiter,” according to a ULL press release, securing the second-ranked class in the league ahead of the 2022 signing period.
Desormeaux, who signed a five-year contract with the university’s athletics program, is enthusiastic and hopeful about the season ahead.
BRIGETTE THERIOT FLEMING
Owner
District Art Gallery and The Loft at District Art
There’s a new venture in the works on New Iberia’s Main Street. Projected for a grand opening in 2022, the District Art Gallery will provide a space for local artists working in a variety of mediums to showcase their talents and sell their work. Owner Brigette Theriot Fleming, who named the gallery as a nod toward her hometown’s historical “district,” looks forward to creating new connections between artists and local patrons or visitors to the area. Above the gallery, Theriot Fleming is also planning to open a B&B called The Loft at District Art sometime in 2022.
Raised in New Iberia, Theriot Fleming earned a degree in fine arts at University of South Louisiana, now ULL. She then went on to study lighting and photography in California State University at Long Beach, then worked on location from 2002 to 2004 with various seasons of TV’s “Survivor” franchise. While away, Theriot Fleming began buying real estate in her hometown, knowing one day she would return. Since her move back to New Iberia in 2006, she has been pivotal in getting multiple movies filmed in the area, including 2019’s Lifetime Christmas movie “Christmas On The River.”
MARK AND NICOLE DELAHOUSSAYE
Owners
Church Alley Café & Bistro
“Meet Me in the Alley, Sha!” It’s the fun and flirty tagline enticing locals and visitors to anticipate the grand opening of Church Alley Café & Bistro, coming to New Iberia this year. Owners Mark and Nicole Delahoussaye say their establishment will be the only locally-owned, non-corporate coffee shop in the city. The couple, who lives in Austin, Texas but are in the process of moving back to Mark’s hometown of New Iberia, purchased a home in historic Church Alley to have a place to stay while visiting family. It was during their visits they discovered the “perfect spot for a coffee shop” and decided to move forward with their plans to invest in their community.
The café will serve Reve Coffee and various café food items and is expected to open mid-January 2022 at 116 Church Alley, just across from St. Peter’s Catholic Church between East St. Peter and Main Streets. Within six months to a year, the Delahoussayes expect to expand the café into a bistro during the evening, serving wine, small bites and desserts. They tell us they plan to create the “perfect environment for meetups with friends, client meetings, or just relaxing with a good cup of coffee and a book.”
DUSTIN POIRIER
Founder
Good Fight Foundation
When MMA fighter and UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, along with wife Jolie and other family members, started the Good Fight Foundation in 2018, they primarily raised money for local projects and communities by selling his fight memorabilia. Now, just over three years later, the organization has turned into a humanitarian powerhouse, partnering with and raising money for numerous local (and a few international) causes.
After each match, the fighter from Youngsville still auctions his fight kits (the gear he wears during a UFC cage match, including trunks, shirt, hat, hand wraps and gloves) and turns over all the proceeds to the Foundation. Past proceeds have provided 3,000 meals for Second Harvest Food Bank, given school supplies to Louisiana children, built a playground for kids with special needs, helped install water wells in Uganda, and equipped homeless shelters with new furniture.
In 2022 Poirier will continue to fight professionally, but the Good Fight Foundation is also poised for explosive growth and outreach. Among other plans, he has a vision for Northside Lafayette to open a youth martial arts/boxing gym where tuition is paid with good grades (or improvement in grades), giving kids a goal and place to go after school.
BRYSON HYPOLITE
President
Downtown Neighborhood Association
A newly-painted, bright blue house sits on Ann Street in the Downtown district of New Iberia – an indication of what is to come. Bryson Hypolite, president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association, is leading a wave of revitalization in the area (an area not to be confused with New Iberia’s “historic downtown”). After becoming president of the association in late 2021, Hypolite facilitated the first painting of a resident’s house and organized a po-boy fundraiser to continue providing aid to Ann Street. The association has held various community improvement events in conjunction with Parish Proud, including a day dedicated to cleaning Ann Street.
Looking toward 2022, Hypolite plans to continue, and even escalate, the organization’s efforts, specifically for elderly residents who “might have trouble with home repair,” Hypolite says. In conjunction with the revitalization projects planned, the association will also develop and open a park at Ann Street and 20 Arpent Road. In the meantime, Hypolite is concentrating on the huge task of fundraising. “The overall goal is to continue raising the standard for the community and come together to do more stuff,” he says. “I want to shed light on (downtown) not just to the neighborhood, but to the city as a whole.”