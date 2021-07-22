Acadiana Lifestyle writer Patrice Doucet tells us a little about herself in this month’s Meet a Contributor.

Her byline will be familiar to Acadiana Lifestyle readers. Patrice Doucet is a mainstay writer for the magazine, specializing in the colorful profiles that bring our artists, personalities and businesses to life each month. “The stories I remember most are the ones that have taught me, through the struggles of others, to be a better person or to be grateful,” says Doucet. “That said: Robert Vincent, Lynette Fontenot and every breast cancer survivor story I’ve ever written [are the most memorable for me].”
Doucet lives in Broussard, where she and her sister own and operate a sugarcane farm, BlueLand Acres. When asked if she’s a native of Acadiana, the former advertising copywriter replies, “Just take me to a dance hall, and I’ll prove it.”
She loves gardening to connect with nature, and she has a connection to horses she “can’t explain.” Her friends describe her as grounded, inquisitive and introspective, but Doucet reveals to us her most useful trait, which also helps her as a writer: “I can read a person within 15 minutes.”