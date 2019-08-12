A wedding Q&A

Bride: Victoria Rowell
Groom: TJ Rowell
Wedding Date: May 18, 2019
How did he propose:
He had dog tags made with the coordinates of where we were when we first started talking – he was I Florida and I was here in Louisiana. On the other side it said “Will you marry my mommy?” He attached them to our pygmy goat Bell’s collar. After looking at the collar, I turned around and he was down on one knee. He proposed to me in front of my parents and our daughter Isabella. He also asked Isabella for permission to ask me to marry him.
What was your favorite part of being engaged?
The anticipation to finally marry my best friend and seeing him at the end of the aisle.
How did you decide on your bridal look?
I purchased my wedding dress from Lemon Drop in Broussard. I chose to wear flats so I could be comfortable, so I went with nude TOMS. My earrings were handmade from and Etsy shop. I purchased my veil from Amazon.
How did you decide on your venue?
Before I was engaged, I went to Ston Aoks Ballroom in Opelousas with a friend. I immediately felt in love – it screamed TK and I. I loved the simplicity. We did not have to do much decorating as the facility itseld had enough beauty to shine on its own.
What memory from your wedding day stands out the most?
Seeing my husband get emotional as I walked down the aisle towards him. Also, after the ceremony, we walked around the outside of the venue and took pictures. My photographer wanted us to grab dandelions and blow them to make a wish. Every dandelion I picked up was broken. That made for really entertaining shots and lots of laughs.
Advice to future brides:
Don’t stress the small stuff. Do what makes you happy – not everyone else. Be sure to take time for yourself and your new husband.
Vendor Shout Out:
Photographer: Angelina Wagnon Photography
Videographer: Laren Simon Films
DJ: Aaron Lane with Aaron Lane Entertainment
Venue: Stone Oaks Ballroom with Abacus
Cake: The Cake Room by Kayla
Hair & Makeup: Jaci Duhon & Jamie Clark with Jagged Edge Hair Studio
Seamstress: Emily Adams