A Q&A with our newest advisory board member

Where are you from?
New Iberia.
Where do you live?
Ditto
Family:
Sister Cindy and brother Bo. Children Emily and Jacques. Grandchildren, Eve and George, Nephew Jason and Niece Lacy. Noonie, the greatest aunt ever, and one husband, Jose’ Mata.
Hobbies:
Is cooking a hobby? It’s that thing I do that’s effortless and mindless.
Hidden talents?
People seem to enjoy my cooking and my Sunday column, but my true talents are imitating people, complaining about restaurant food, hiding from people at the door, eating supper for breakfast, and listening to other people’s conversations.
What do you love most about Acadiana?
A good old-fashioned Cajun accent stops me in my tracks and takes me back to my mother’s family.
Who is your biggest inspiration?
My mother had grit and determination and drive. She never settled! I told her once at a low point in my life that I didn’t know how to move on and she said, “Watch me. I’ll show you.” I’ve never forgotten that.
Favorite food:
You could do a double-page-spread on this one, but a good ole baked potato soothes my soul, and I can’t live without my mother’s Mac & Cheese.
Biggest wish for the future of your community:
I want Catholic High to be an all-boys school again, in addition to bringing back Mt. Carmel, Viator’s Drive Inn, Duck’s Drive Inn, Iberia Golf & Country Club, Abdalla’s, Wormser’s and Trappey’s (I miss smelling vinegar).
What is your “desert island” album?
I need two islands. Aretha Live at Filmore West and Aloha from Hawaii Via Satellite
Three words your friends would use to describe you:
A friend said, “trusting, loyal and determined.”
First celebrity crush:
Elvis and Robert Redford for life!
Words You Live By:
Let’s go to bed, these people might want to go home.
What is your favorite Acadiana tradition?
People talking about how they shuck their corn.
Favorite book:
The Secret of the Spiral Staircase
What superpower would you choose?
I’d be Samantha on Bewitched. I’d like to crinkle my nose for all sorts of things, including my Mama popping in like Endora.
If someone had only one day to spend in Acadiana…what is the number one thing you would tell them to do/see?
Join me and my crazy friends for supper at my house. That’s a huge dose of Acadiana right there!