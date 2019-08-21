A must try cauliflower recipe

Lafayette native Bianca Plant, MPA is a nutritionist and author. She is the cofounder of the blog “Eating God’s Way” and the author of “Eating to Live.” It is her goal to educate the community through recipes that illustrate healthy ways of living, both physically and spiritually. You may also know her from her monthly nutritional segments on KLFY TV 10’s Passe Partout. Bianca is showing us a delicious twist on everyone’s favorite healthy food hack – cauliflower!
Ingredients
• 2 tbsp of olive oil
• 1 clove of garlic, minced
• ½ onion, chopped
• ½ red bell pepper, chopped
• 1 bag of peas, carrots or broccoli, frozen or fresh
• 1 bag of riced cauliflower, frozen
• ¼ cup of liquid aminos, coconut aminos or low sodium soy sauce
• 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
• 1 teaspoon of onion powder
• ½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper
• Dash of salt
• 1 scrambled egg
• Grilled chicken or shrimp, optional
Directions
Step 1
Sautee garlic, onion, red bell pepper and veggies in olive oil until tender.
Step 2
Mix in cauliflower rice, liquid aminos or soy sauce and other seasonings. Cook for 15 minutes or until tender.
Step 3
Add in scrambled eggs and grilled protein. Add a little more liquid aminos or soy sauce if needed.