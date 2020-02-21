A look inside the Steamboat house

The History: Facing the serene waters of the Bayou Teche, John Emmer built this stunningly unique home back in 1896. Emmer, who was also the sixth mayor of New Iberia, wanted to give his daughter a wedding present that no one in New Iberia would surely ever forget. Throughout the years multiple major films have inquired about using the home as a backdrop for their work. Stars have also inquired about staying in the home, personally. Though no films have managed to snag the home, multiple politicians have used the home over the years to host parties including Gov. Jimmy Davis, Gov. John McKeithen and Lt. Gov. Paul Cyr.
The Owners: Keith Hulin and his wife Lisa bought the home five years ago from interior designer Kimberly Crittenden. Hulin said owning the home has been something of a dream of his since he was a young teenager of 18. He remained fascinated with the home over the years and jumped at the chance to purchase it. Hulin and his wife, who are the owners of Emerald Billiards and L&K Metals in New Iberia love the location of the home. With five-minute drives to each of their businesses, the home is not only a dream, but it's also a huge convenience as well!
Inside the Walls: If you've heard of the Devil's Pond, you know of the red clay found there. That same red clay lines these 16-inch walls throughout the seven bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The home has since stood the test of time surviving through several floods and hurricanes, a credit to the original builder - a bricklayer. As Hulin says, "That home isn't going anywhere."
The Features: Unlike the antebellum homes that surround the Steamboat House, Emmer decided to go in a different direction - He took inspiration from steamboats. The home features lovely founded edges paired with balconies, towering columns and exquisite windows. The landscaping is maintained daily with staff on hand to tend to any pesky weeds that may pop up. Inside, the home remains largely original with tall ceilings, stunning wood floors and a view to absolutely die for.
What You Wouldn't Expect: The home has a fully functioning basement, hence why it's labeled a three story home. Unlike other homes in Louisiana which feature attics instead, as the areas tend to be prone to flooding as well as the wrong soil, the Steamboat House has a working basement. It also features a working Widow's Watch as well, where you can look out to Main Street.
Why Main Street: Beyond allowing the Hulin's to meet in the middle of town between their two businesses, the Hulin's have just fallen in love with Main Street. Parades stroll right past their doors as do runners and tourists. Christmas time is extra special for the Hulin's going full out decorating their lovely home for all to see.
Steamboat House, 623 E Main St