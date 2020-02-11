Quantcast

A look back at the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce annual banquet

Social Lights

  • Updated

The 72nd Annual Banquet was held on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6-9 p.m. at the Cade Community Center. It kick started the momentum of 2020 with the largest business meeting for Iberia Parish with recaps of 2019.



