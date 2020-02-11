A look back at the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce annual banquet Social Lights Feb 11, 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 72nd Annual Banquet was held on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6-9 p.m. at the Cade Community Center. It kick started the momentum of 2020 with the largest business meeting for Iberia Parish with recaps of 2019.January 16, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Banquet Momentum Greater Iberia Chamber Of Commerce Cade Community Center Recap Iberia Parish Meeting Sign up for our email newsletters Load comments