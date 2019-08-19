A look at Kasha Broussard’s wedding day

Bride: Kasha Decuir Broussard
Groom: Matthew Joseph Broussard
How did he propose?
On Christmas Eve 2017 in front of all of his family.
What was your favorite part of being engaged?
Just planning our wedding and seeing everything come together the way I envisioned to make such a memorable night!
Describe your bridal look:
I wanted a traditional/Western feel. I’d say it was all pretty simple. I bought my dress from David’s Bridal. My boots were a Christmas gift from my husband. My jewelry, hair pin and veil were from a flea market in Texas.
What was your favorite part of your bridal look?
I loved my bouquet and flowers that were made by my friend and florist Toni Esponge. I also loved wearing cowboy boots with my dress because it was so comfortable!
How did you decide on your venue?
The venue was L’Eglise, which is an old chapel renovated with a beautiful garden center.
What was something you enjoyed that surprised you?
I’m not an attention seeker, nor do I like to be the center of attention, but it was so nice to have a day that was all about us, well…me.
What memory stands out to you the most?
Definitely my husband’s face and tears as I walked down the aisle. It was also amazing to have our little boy there with us.
Advice to future brides:
Enjoy it all because it comes and goes so fast!