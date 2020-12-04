A look around a Main Street interior shop

About Sweet Interiors: The name “Sweet” was to pay tribute to the cake shop, which was a very important part of my life. Along with sugar cane which is also important in my life. Both have allowed me to be creative in some capacity. When I was lost after my mom died, and my kids grew up, I was looking for an outlet that was mine to create. My husband always said I needed to find something I wanted to get up every day and do even if I never got paid for it. Opening Sweet Interiors is that for me.
Why Main? We have been on Main Street since June of 2011. I’ve been working on Main Street in my family’s business since February of 1976. When the building came up for sale across the street from the cake shop, it seemed like the perfect fit for me to start a business of my own. So, I bought it and opened Sweet Interiors.
About the owner, Walteen Broussard: I was born and raised on Avery Island and worked at a family owned business, Guidry’s Cake Shop for over 30 years, on and off full and part-time. I have been married to Ted Broussard for 37 years, who is a sugar cane farmer in St. Mary and Iberia Parishes. We have two children Jena Broussard-Richardson, a teacher and Quaid Broussard, a farmer. We also have one granddaughter and a grandson on the way in December. Broussard said opening the store didn’t occur to her until she was older and became a passion of hers after her children grew up.
The team: The best part about my employees, Gay Thomas and Denise Louviere, is their attention to detail and their customer service. They have both been in retail most of their lives, so they know the ends and outs that I lack. We have been friends longer than we have worked together.
What to expect: I believe we offer a unique style with custom hands-on service. Broussard wants customers to enter the store and feel at home with their furniture, small accessories, scents, florals and everything in between. Sweet Interiors is open on Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. -5 p.m. or by appointment. According to Broussard, Sweet Interiors will start opening on Saturday from 10-2, 6 weeks before Christmas.