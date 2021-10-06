A Loft with Style

The first thing to strike visitors to Rachel Girouard’s New Iberia hair salon (A Salon by Rachel) is the space, itself, which looks like it leapt off the cover of a high-end design magazine. The Loreauville native made the loft apartment her home nearly five years ago, before transforming the downstairs area into her hair salon last spring. Achieving a perfect blend of bohemian luxe and on-trend retro, its vibe is the result of Girouard’s own artwork, her great sense of style, and a little ingenuity from a good friend.
Corner of Main and Swain
Girouard’s loft takes up only a small portion of the historic Satterfield Building, located at 152 West Main Street in downtown New Iberia; over the years the building has been retrofitted to include three apartments and several office spaces. Girouard’s salon-apartment, accessed from a side entrance on Swain Street, is punctuated by a branded flag for the salon that waves over her door.
The interior space can only be described as a banquet to the senses. Sounds of music come from unseen speakers. The scent of botanical shampoos. Rich colors from paintings. The exposed brick walls. Greetings from Bella, the pug. Sunlight streaming in from a large window. The cowhide draped over the banister. The African-inspired masks.
Her vibe is Soho, funky, ethnic, retro. And with the help of her long-time friend Belinda Landry Phillips (her “engineer”), she transformed the loft from an architecturally interesting space to a work of art.
Designing Solutions
Girouard’s stunning oil paintings – large, sometimes oversized – are featured prominently throughout the areas of her loft, as are some of the smaller paintings done by her late sister, who passed earlier this year. Also prominent are a few of Girouard’s “mirror art” pieces she and Phillips created together. “What started that is I had a mirror that fell off the wall and broke,” Girouard explains. “Belinda said I should just put it back up exactly how it was. It blew people’s minds and it gave me an idea. The markings were not perfect, just like a giraffe, so I made that,” she says, pointing to a canvas of broken mirror pieces puzzled together in the form of the giraffe.
In decorating her space, Girouard takes great care not to disturb the historic architecture, particularly the exposed brick walls. “For these pieces, I used the existing nails that have been in there for years,” she says, pointing to several of her works of art. “Over here we used a pulley system to get this art up high enough to hang it from the wood.” Indeed her enormous giraffe mirror art is hung from a chain that is affixed to the moulding above the brick.
To solve the need for extra lighting over her styling chair, she again turned to Phillips, who repurposed a kitchen pot rack into a light and hung it from the weathered beadboard ceiling over her chair – the electrical cords swagged over to the wall outlet, in true 60’s fashion.
In another ingenious space-saving solution – an idea cooked up by Girouard and executed by Phillips – all of the salon’s original open shelving has been cleverly hidden by Girouard’s artwork. “I always wanted to put my paintings on tracks like this,” she says, demonstrating the sliding pieces. “Now they hide all my junk.”
Girouard doesn’t only paint works of art; she is also a talented furniture painter and repurposes pieces that would otherwise be discarded. Much of the vibe in her salon is due to the retro blue furniture she created from rescued pieces. “That was an L-shaped ugly, dark brown sofa,” she says, gesturing toward the salon’s waiting area. “Part of it was peeling, so I threw that part away and painted the other part.” Phillips again came to her aid and sewed the throw pillows and bolsters for the furniture with fabric she had on hand. Another accent piece was once a black shampoo chair. The bedroom chair is only partially painted, leaving some of the fabric to complement its new, yellow color.
The design of her loft includes some technological features, as well. She hooked up Alexa to control the music and TV for customers, and a luxe chandelier over the steps (an otherwise dark area) is now controlled by voice, thanks to Alexa ... and thanks, of course, to Phillips.
The Satterfield
The building that houses Girouard’s salon-loft is one of a handful of remaining historic structures in downtown New Iberia. It was built in 1881 – a big year for North Carolina native W.E. Satterfield. He was only four years married (to Eloise Francisa deGeneres) when the then-30-year-old planter and merchant moved from Pointe Coupee to New Iberia and built the red brick building that would become his Dry Goods Emporium. In the same year, he purchased Mintmere Plantation and renamed it Belle Haven Place.
The building’s façade has changed a bit over the years. Although the double doors in the front entrance are original to the structure (according to current tenants), at some point they were moved from left of center to center. And in 1993 the building underwent renovations that, among other things, completely eliminated a two-story wrap-around gallery and ornamental iron accents that once jutted over the sidewalk below.
The Satterfield has housed many businesses over the years, but locals especially remember the cabs that lined Swain Street, when a portion of the building was the home of Southern Cab in the sixties and seventies. Today the building is owned in part by Beau Beaullieu, state representative for Louisiana District 48 and owner of CoSource Financial Group, LLC, which has offices in the building.
For now Girouard is enjoying her space and her easy commute to work: “I walk downstairs.” She takes appointments by referral only and spends time thinking and re-thinking her art and her space. Her only complaint: customers keep bringing Bella treats – and it’s beginning to show.
For inquiries and appointments, contact A Salon by Rachel at 337-967-0143 or visit her on Facebook @ rachel.girouard.7.