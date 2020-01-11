A home fit for Hollywood

This home has the perfect amount of Hollywood charm but located right here on the bayou! Take a tour of 701 Mallard Cove.
Bayou Beauty
701 Mallard Cove, New Iberia
Listed by Rebekah McGee
Bedrooms & Bathrooms: Four bedrooms with three and a half spacious bathrooms
Square Footage: 3,292 square feet
Kitchen: Open kitchen with shining stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space
In the details: Double doors, soaring ceilings and an office nook make up the little details of this place complete with balcony and wood floors
The views: Step out onto your balcony and overlook the spectacular views of your lovely pool area with water feature
Schools: Daspit Elementary, Belle Place Middle and Westgate High School
Price: $425,000