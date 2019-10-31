A historic Main Street renovation

The History: Located on the original plot of land purchased by David and Mary Weeks in 1825. This home was built by the grandson of David Weeks in 1910, Edward Weeks. The house remained in the family throughout the 20th century and in 1952 Elise Weeks purchased her sibling's portion of the home for $35,000. She soon began to remodel the home to include two full apartments in the upstairs part of the house, cutting off the central grand staircase. After Elise’s death, the home would pass to Mildred Dauterive, Elise’s sister who remained in the home for 25 years until her death. Mildred’s son Hank inherited the home from that point and sold the house to the Sanders in 2003, Charlie Sanders began his remodeling from that moment to restore the home to its original state.
The Fate: The owner of S&S Renovators, it was destiny that brought Charlie Sanders to this home. Charlie placed his bid for the house on 3/3/03 for his home on 333 E. Main St., a fact he didn’t realize at first. He and his wife, Kay, moved into the house in April of 2003, moving from Coteau to this historic place on Main Street, New Iberia.
The Renovation: Charlie and Kay’s work on the Weeks House won them a national Chrysalis Award for Remodeling Excellence for their efforts. Upon moving in, Hank Dauterive passed the original architectural drawings to the Sanders. From there, the couple discovered the unique stained glass window pieces in the attic and set upon a full restoration. Elise Weeks, in her apartment-style renovation of the upstairs, built two kitchens. Sanders tore both kitchens down, restoring the old style and repaired the grand staircase.
The Additions: In the backyard, a large shed sits. Charlie Sanders built the shed not for any sort of home decoration, but for his grandkids to play in. Something you might not expect from such a historic property is how livable the home is in modern times. A flat-screen TV is situated on the livingroom wall, a surround system plays in the background, photos of their family sit on almost every table. Though history surrounds the Weeks house, Sanders and his wife have made it a warm and inviting home rather than a cold and untouchable museum to simply look at.
The Upkeep: Though the upkeep is something of an ongoing storyline for Charlie and Kay, the couple takes care of the home all on their own. They’ve also added antiques to the house as well. Antiquing is a lifestyle for Sanders.
Why Main Street: The Weeks Home is a little slice of history. Since they bought the home in 2003, two weddings have been performed at the location, in addition to the 40 or 50 some odd bridal shoots and graduation photos. Since the time Charlie was a young man, he’s always wanted to live in a “Gone With the Wind” style Southern home, and this home is a perfect fit.