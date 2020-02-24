A few of Acadiana's downtown districts ready to be explored

Daydreaming of your next vacation while financially recovering from the holidays? Look no further than your own town! Rich with culture and history, downtown historic areas in Acadiana are loaded with fun and exciting things to do, even if you feel like you’ve experienced it all! From shopping local businesses to exploring the “unknown” historic landmarks, your hometown could be the answer to your post-holiday slump!
Morgan City
Want to leave town with some friends and family for the day? Head on over to Morgan City for a fun, relaxing outing with your family! Morgan City is one of the most historically significant ports in Acadiana, so there is a lot of history to uncover! Named after the Charles Morgan, who dredged the Atchafalaya to increase trade, the city has made many historical feats since being founded in 1876. Grab some friends and family and let’s take a look at some of the experiences and sights that Morgan City’s historic downtown area has to offer!
Things to do
Morgan City’s quaint downtown area is packed with exciting possibilities! One thing to do is to visit the International Petroleum Museum and discover Morgan City’s rich history in petroleum! Why not take someone special to the riverwalk to take in the beautiful, swampy waterways. If you’re ready for a bit of excitement, schedule a swamp tour with the whole family. When hunger strikes, head to Cafe Jojo’s and eat an upscale meal with your significant other on Valentine’s Day, or you could keep things casual by dining out at Rita Mae’s Kitchen.
Things to see
Though Morgan City is home to about 11,000 people, the city’s historic district is also home to many great, historical finds! Check out the Lawrence Park Gazebo, built in 1903 and still standing today, as well as the Willmore House, the oldest residence in Morgan City. Another place to find is the Morgan City courthouse, built in 1905, that is still functioning and an example of true Victorian architecture. When you’re done, head over to Sweet & Simple Coffee and Sweets to refuel for the drive home!
New Iberia:
You’ll fall in love with New Iberia’s historic district and the city’s rich, multicultural history! New Iberia’s historical significance is one to behold. Founded in 1779 by Franscisco Bouligny, the area was settled by the Acadians and underwent many changes. Some examples are the fabulous Jungle Gardens and the Tobasco Brand Pepper Sauce factory on Avery Island. Though these tourist attractions are fun and exciting, New Iberia’s historic downtown area is also fun to explore!
Stuff to see:
New Iberia is known for preserving the diverse culture and history that makes it such a wonderful place. There are loads of historic destinations in the area, the New Iberia Historic District Trail helps guide all visitors and residents to the places that makes the city unique! Make sure to check out Conrad’s Rice Mill, the first rice mill in the United States, and the shipwreck preservation on the Teche. Once you’re finished, head to Guidry’s Cake Shop and grab something sweet! You can find the trail guide at www.iberiatravel.com.
Things to do:
First thing to do when visiting the historic districts in New Iberia is to head on over to the Bayou Teche Museum. The Museum was originally a wholesale grocery store but was partitioned in the 1930’s to create the museum. This museum has a collection of memorabilia from the New Iberia area that exudes the culture and history of our home. Next, it’s time to do some shopping in the historic Main Street area! Why not go downtown to Taunt Na Na’s flea market to find little pieces of history? After that, visit some more historic sites on Main Street while shopping at Books Along the Teche.
St. Martinville:
Wanna get away without being in the car too long? Well, it’s time to go to St. Martinville to submerge yourself in the Acadian history of the city while also getting out of town! Becoming a tourist in a city like St. Martinville is a great experience for all ages due to its historical background and its family-friendly environment. Make sure to bring some comfortable shoes, because St. Martinville is packed with historical monuments, buildings and museums.
Places to see:
When one thinks of St. Martinville, the first thing that comes to mind is the Memorial Heritage Festival. St. Martinville is packed with rich history, which makes it a great destination for an easy outing! The first thing on your agenda should be the Opera House, built in 1830 and filled with beautiful art. After that, check out the Evangeline Monument at the St. Martin de Tours Church Square. The memorial was inspired by Evangeline, a character in Henry Wadworth Longfellow’s poem, “A Tale of Acadie”. Let’s not forget to visit the Acadian Memorial, a landmark that gives tribute to the Acadians who settled in the area. The mural has many different elements to it that is sure to get you and your friends and family talking and appreciating the Cajun culture.
Things to do:
St. Martinville is a small town with lots of history, and it’s never too late to learn more about it! When you go, make sure you schedule one of the tours at the Multicultural Heritage Center to learn more about each historical site in the town. The museum has paintings, artifacts and other memorabilia of the history that shaped the town. When you’re finished with that, make sure to head over to the Evangeline State Park and learn more about the Acadian woman who inspired a famous poet! After, when everyone starts to get hungry, head over to Kajun King Restaurant for a delicious Cajun meal.