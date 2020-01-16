A family supper club that spans 3 cities

Phyllis Mata and her children don’t let the distance between them stand in the way of sharing a meal. Mata lives in New Iberia, her son Jacques in Lafayette and her daughter Emily Fruge Hood is in Chicago. While they may not all be crowded in one kitchen around the same stove, on Jan. 6 of 2019, the trio came up with a plan so that they could create dinner together once a month.
Q: How did this tradition get started? Which one of you was the first to suggest it?
Phyllis: We normally group text asking what each other is cooking for supper that night. Jacques was cooking pasta al limone for supper one evening and Emily and I decided to do it also. Emily suggested we do this once a month, each taking a turn to choose the entree', and it had to be something we've never done before.
Jacques: I saw a “Bon Appetit” video with them making pasta al limone. I told Mom and Emily I was going to make it that night and they decided to do the same. We all took pictures and talked about it and Emily suggested we started doing that every month. And we have.
Q: What's been your favorite dish you've created so far?
Phyllis: This is a hard one. I guess I'd go with one I chose, which is the white pesto pasta with ricotta & parmesan. We make our own ricotta! I also really liked the spinach & cheddar souffle', and the bolognese sauce with tagliatelle. Ya’ see, I can't choose just one.
Jacques: Three way tie - bolognese, french onion short rib soup and chicken parmesan.
Emily: My favorites have been a bolognese we made for May or a mushroom lasagna we made for November.
Q: Has this tradition helped you explore different dishes you might not usually make?
Phyllis: We've definitely added lots to our cooking repertoire. We love the challenge!
Jacques: Yes, I never would've made a souffle ordinarily.
Emily: Yes. One of the rules is that it has to be something none of us have done before, so it’s always new.
Q: What's your favorite part of the process?
Phyllis: Awaiting the announcement of the dish of the month is fun. The final photo and comparisons at the end are fun also.
Jacques: The build up. Everyone sending pictures and updates about where they are in the process. Sometimes it starts days in advance.
Emily: My favorite part is chatting while we’re all preparing. It’s funny to see how each of us interprets the recipe, comparing notes, etc.
Q: Have there been any funny mishaps?
Phyllis: We had a Pad Thai dish Jacques chose and Emily really didn't feel like doing it, and the recipe was a bit confusing, and I remember something funny about one of the ingredients smelling bad, so we texted and kept Jacques off those messages. I'd get a text out the blue from her, "I don't want to make Pad Thai. Why did Brother choose that one?"
Jacques: I read right past the part of the mushroom lasagna recipe where it said to season the béchamel and I tasted it after I finished assembling and realized my error. So I took off all the layers and added salt, and it still needed salt in the end. I also made some ricotta with expired cream and I kept convincing myself it was fine. Then I finally gave in and bought more cream and made it again.
Emily: No real mishaps but the funniest moment was from Pad Thai in April. It called for a certain ingredient that was near impossible to find and allegedly was somewhat smelly. The recipe actually instructed you to open doors and windows to air out your home!
Q: Who's the best cook?
Phyllis: Emily did not take to cooking as naturally as Jacques and I did, but she's become a fabulous cook. Her style was, and is, a bit more refined than mine and Jacques' in the beginning. In those days, Jacques was more or less your typical Cajun cook rooted in the traditions of his New Iberia Belanger family and his Ville Platte Fruge' family, which includes more smoked meats than New Iberia, and I was also rooted in the traditions of my grandmother and mother.
So who's the best cook? That’s a tie between Emily & Jacques. They've taken my basic skills I received from hanging out in the kitchen with my Mama and Grandmother and brought that to a new level. I'm very proud of that. Cooking is love, comfort and warmth, and they both have homes full of love and comfort and warmth. Emily's daughter is five and is already sitting on the kitchen counter watching her cook.
Jacques: Me.
Emily: Hmmm...that’s a very hard one. I’ll go with Mom since she taught us both so much. But Jacques is also excellent. Mom and Jacques are similar cooks, while I tend to tackle recipes we didn’t necessarily have growing up.
Q: Is this a tradition you hope to pass on to the next generation?
Phyllis: I think this tradition will continue after I'm gone. I sure hope it does. I can't imagine it wouldn't. My children are steeped in tradition, as I was.
Jacques: Hope so. We've just been enjoying doing this now and it's still fairly new so I'm not sure if we've really thought too much about that.
Emily: I think it would be great if our kids wanted to do it. My daughter, Eve, certainly knows about the family meals and is interested in what we’ve chosen. She doesn’t always volunteer to taste though, as in the case of Pad Thai from April.
Q: How has this brought you three closer together?
Phyllis: I'm not so sure we could be closer than we already are, but it sure has been fun. I can picture Emily in her Chicago kitchen and Jacques in his Lafayette kitchen. We love doing things together. It's nice to know that the three of us are in our kitchens at the same time, and it's fun to see the final photos and discussions of the dish. Cooking together has been such a treasure.
Jacques: We're already very close so I'm not sure if it's brought us closer together, but since we all live in different places, we don't get to do things together the three of us, so this has been a nice tradition to add.
Emily: The three of us are pretty close and talk all the time anyway. So it hasn’t necessarily brought us closer because we’re already close, but it’s certainly fun to talk while we’re all preparing and sending pictures of the final results.