A Bridal Q&A with our cover model

Morgan Stockstill Berard
Vendor Shoutouts
Hair: Bailey Blanchard Albert
Makeup: Jennifer Greig at Brow Chick
Photographer: Sydney Martien
Venue: Maison De Tours, Saint Martinville, LA
Florist: Victorian Elegance
Dress: Badgley Mischka at Linen Jolie Bridal
What do you think made your dress stand out?
What I loved most about my dress was the sleeves. I felt that it was the perfect touch for a fall wedding.
Which vendor stood out for you on your big day?
The vendor that stood out to me on my wedding day was my florist. Stacey and Ursula at Victorian Elegance made my wedding dreams come true with perfect bouquets full of reds and rusts that really brought on the fall vibe.
What was the overall feel of your wedding?
The overall feel of my wedding was Bohemian Fall.