A bolognese recipe you have to try

This month we take a page out of Phyllis, Jacques and Emily's book by trying Epicurious' Marcella Hazan's Bolognese Sauce. Easy to cook, and easy to clean, this dish is great to make with the whole family. Make early and let simmer in a crock pot to impress your friends this winter with this professional delicious treat. Pair with a medium bodied Italian wine such as a Chianti or a dry white wine such as a Verdicchio.
Ingredients
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
4 tablespoons butter, divided
2/3 cup chopped celery
½ cup chopped onion
2/3 cup chopped carrot
¾ pound ground beef chuck
Salt
Fresh ground black pepper
1 cup whole milk
Whole nutmeg
1 cup dry white wine
1-½ cups canned imported Italian plum tomatoes, torn into pieces, with juice
1-¼ to 1-½ pounds pasta (preferably spaghetti), cooked and drained
Freshly grated parmigiano-reggiano
Step-by-Step Directions
Step 1: Chop vegetables. Place oil, 3 tablespoons of butter and onion in your pot and turn to medium heat. Stir veggies until onion becomes see through, then add celery and carrot to your pot. Stir well and cook for 2 min.
Step 2: Add beef and salt/pepper to liking. Stir well and cook beef until meat is prepared.
Step 3: Simmer with milk added until bubble has gone away completely. Add in ⅛ grating of nutmeg.
Step 4: Add wine, cook until evaporated. Then add the tomatoes and cook to a very low simmer.
Step 5: Cook for 3 hrs, if the meat appears dry, add water as necessary making sure to cook the water away before ending your cooking time.
Step 6: Cook pasta, using the last tablespoon of butter to add to the pasta. Toss with sauce. Serve with grated parmigiano-reggiano.