4 Shades of Gray

5 ways to wear the Pantone 2021 color of the year

Pantone’s 2021 Color of the Year

Every year Pantone shares the color of the year. The 2021 pick is Ultimate Gray and there are many ways to add gray to your life. Get ready to add a backpack, sneakers and much more to your shopping cart!

Going on an adventure backpack, $49.00, Pink Paparatzi Couture, www.liveloveppc.com

Art Heart, $17.99, The Blue Butterfly Boutique, www.bluebutterflie.com

Gambler Grey Rancher Hat, $46.00, Elle Rae Boutique, www. shopellerae.com

Sneakers, $64.00, Southern Style Boutique, www.southernstylela.com

Tennis Shoes, $52.00, Sweet Caroline Boutique Lafayette, www.sweetcarolineboutique.company.site

