One of December's Birthstones

5 pieces of jewelry perfect for the December birthdays in your life

Blue Topaz

Christmas is full of gift-giving, so why not stop at your favorite local jewelry shops! The 12th month of the year has many birthstones, so we caught up with jewelers in Acadiana to bring our readers one of them - the Blue Topaz! After speaking with the experts, blue is hands down our favorite color this month!

Blue Topaz and Diamond ring, Allain’s Jewelry, $533, www.Allainsjewelry.com

14kt white gold emerald cut blue topaz rings with diamonds $550; right: 14kt yellow gold oval shaped blue topaz ring with diamonds $410; Texadas Jewelry 

18k White Gold with Diamonds and Blue Topaz Earrings, Lafayette Jewelers, $1,395, www.lafayette-jewelers.com

Genuine Blue Topaz and Lassaire Simulated Diamond Earrings, Ashley Blue Jewelers, $565, www.facebook.com/AshleyBlueJewelers

Oval Diamond and Blue Topaz necklace in yellow gold, $428, Cushion cut London Blue Topaz and Diamond pendant in yellow gold, $743, Allain’s Jewelry, www.Allainsjewelry.com

