Something New

5 local gifts perfect for brides and grooms to be

Bride & Groom Wedding Day Of Gifts

On Trend | Time to say I Do

Wedding Bells are ringing! In addition to planning the big day, it is important to find a special gift before saying “I do.” This month, we thought of unique gifts a spouse would appreciate. These amazing pieces from local businesses will surely start off a lifetime of happiness!

Earth Grace Artisan Jewelry, Bonjour Gifts and Decor, $90, www.bonjourgiftsanddecor.com

Premium Beard Balm, Cajun Creations Gifts & More, $6.95, www.etsy.com/shop/CajunCreationsGandM

Two Tone Cuff Links, William S. Nacol Jewelry Company, $50, www.nacoljewelry.com

Mr. and Mrs. Champagne Flutes, Bella Grace Paper, $29, www.bellagracepaper.com

Wedding Mug 17 oz, Caroline & Company, $12, www.carolineandco.com

