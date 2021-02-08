5 king cakes too good to be true

King Cakes
A Tasty Louisiana Tradition
Mardi Gras might look different this year, but one thing that will never change is the tradition of getting a local king cake. These 5 places have the treat of the season we all look forward to. Have your pick of how you want your delicious king cake - plain, with cream cheese or maybe with a lemon filling? There are numerous options to devour the pastry that comes at this time of year!
Amaretto, walnut & cream cheese, Keller’s Bakery Downtown, $21.50, 1012 Jefferson Street Lafayette, www.kellersdowntown.com
Reese’s peanut butter cups & Oreos, Cajun Glaze Donuts, $31.72, 724 E Admiral Doyle Dr., New Iberia, www.facebook.com/CajunGlazeDonuts
Traditional, Fremin’s Food and Furniture, 603 W Admiral Doyle Dr., New Iberia, www.fremins.com
Donut plus, Meche’s Donuts in New Iberia, 403 E Saint Peter St., New Iberia, www.mechesdonuts.com
Cronut King Cake Slice, Jak’s Donuts in Broussard, $1.85 plain and $1.95 filled, 137 Albertson Pkwy, Broussard, www.facebook.com/JaksDonuts