5 Acadiana themed coffee cups to start your day

For all of our readers out there we wanted to bring you our 5 top picks of local coffee mugs! These mugs make a great gift for you or for the fellow coffee lover in your life. Kick off the new year by sipping on your morning coffee and showing off your beloved hometown!
Louisiana Mug, Tony Bernard Studio & Gallery, $13.95, www.tonybernardstudio.com
Buy Leauxcal Mug, Parish Ink, $22,Parish Ink’s retail shops in Lafayette , www.parishink.com
I Heart NI Mug, A & E Gallery/The Art Box, LLC, $15, www.schex.com
Home Mug, CajunCraftsLA, $11.89, www.etsy.com/shop/CajunCraftsLA
Cajun Definition Mug, ChicSouthernBliss, $21.95, www.etsy.com/shop/ChicSouthernBliss