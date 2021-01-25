Quantcast

5 Acadiana themed coffee cups to start your day

Start Your Day The Cajun Way

For all of our readers out there we wanted to bring you our 5 top picks of local coffee mugs! These mugs make a great gift for you or for the fellow coffee lover in your life. Kick off the new year by sipping on your morning coffee and showing off your beloved hometown!

Louisiana Mug, Tony Bernard Studio & Gallery, $13.95, www.tonybernardstudio.com

Buy Leauxcal Mug, Parish Ink, $22,Parish Ink’s retail shops in Lafayette , www.parishink.com

I Heart NI Mug, A & E Gallery/The Art Box, LLC, $15, www.schex.com

Home Mug, CajunCraftsLA, $11.89, www.etsy.com/shop/CajunCraftsLA

Cajun Definition Mug, ChicSouthernBliss, $21.95, www.etsy.com/shop/ChicSouthernBliss

