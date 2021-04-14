4 of Acadiana’s hottest restaurants share their best Rose’ cocktails.

Rosé everyday four different ways? We say, absolutely! Dine-in at some of the best choices of restaurants in Acadiana and learn about the mobile bar service that comes to you!
Romacelli Restaurant & Bar: Rosé Colored Glasses
River Ranch in Lafayette and Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville are the two locations of the fabulous Italian restaurant, Romacelli. Their staff is ready to serve up a tasty menu anyone would love. Romacelli Restaurant & Bar serves up a variety of drinks, including a rosé you can drink at any hour. ‘Rosé Colored Glasses’ is a rosé to die for and incorporates Rosé Three Olives Vodka, house made strawberry simple syrup, lime juice and is topped with sparkling rosé!
Pamplona Tapas Bar: Pink Parasol
Downtown Lafayette has one of our favorite stops, Pamplona Tapas Bar. The restaurant serves up an appetizing menu of food and stunning drinks. A rosé from their bar list we can’t stop ordering is their delicious ‘Pink Parasol!’ The ‘Pink Parasol’ consists of .5 oz Lillet Blanc, .5 oz St. Germain, Elderflower Liquer, .5 oz Honey Syrup and .5 oz Lemon Juice. How do the experts make the drink? They
add all of the ingredients to the cocktail shaker and shake, strain into flute, top with sparkling rose (Pamplona Tapas Bar uses Segura Viudas Cava Brut Rosé) and garnish it off with a lemon spiral!
The Classy Chassis Mobile Bar Co. : Raspberry Sorbet Rosé
Owners Jason and Christy Roy, provide one of the ultimate mobile bar services in South Louisiana - The Classy Chassis Mobile Bar Company. What makes this mobile bar service a must-have when putting on an event? The entire staff assists their customers by making their vision come to life for the most amazing day. Weddings, corporate events and bridal showers are just a few of the events they offer. A mouthwatering rosé to sip on at the mobile bar is the ‘Raspberry Sorbet Rosé.’ The drink contains 1 scoop of raspberry sorbet, 5 oz Rosé and is garnished with fresh raspberries and mint!
La Pizzeria: Rosé French 76
Ambassador is home to some of the greatest places to eat in Lafayette. When driving through, La Pizzeria is at the top of our list of restaurants we always dine at. Their menu is top-notch and the restaurant is the perfect place for the entire family. La Pizzeria’s food is popular and of course, so is their drink list. Thankfully, we were able to get the full scoop on their spectacular drink - ‘Rosé French 76!’ So what comes in the refreshing Rosé French 76? Three Olives Rosé Vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup and is topped with Jose Rosé Prosecco!