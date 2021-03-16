4 cocktails to try this St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is around the corner and so are four outstanding drinks. From New Iberia to Broussard, we bring you Whiskey, Bourbon, Scotch and Bailey’s!
Carabella’s Bar: Green Whiskey Smash
In New Iberia, locals can’t get enough of the food and drinks offered in the area. Carabella’s Bar serves up a classic, their Green Whiskey Smash. Only four ingredients are needed to craft this standout: whiskey, mint, lemon and simple syrup or sugar. The whiskey smash is refreshing and the bartenders are ready to serve it!
Preservation Bar & Grill: Thin Lizzy
The Thin Lizzy from Preservation Bar & Grill is perfectly prepared by the bartenders. Preservation Bar & Grill in New Iberia’s Thin Lizzy will get you in the spirit for St. Patrick’s Day! Looking forward to a night out? What about trying a new drink? This one has Basil Hayden Bourbon, creme months, creme cacao, chocolate, oh and it’s green!
Quarter Tavern: The QT Godfather
Who doesn’t love having a drink made to your liking? Quarter Tavern in New Iberia has The QT Godfather that has your favorite Scotch and Amaretto, 1792 whiskey (red label) and Amaretto! This liquid refreshment will leave you wanting more. Ask the bartenders at Quarter Tavern how to order The QT Godfather to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day now.
Trapp’s in Broussard: Trapp’s Irish Coffee
Kick off St. Patrick’s Day in Broussard with Trapp’s rendition of an irish coffee! Paulina Musick, bartender and front of house manager made us a drink that looks and tastes great. The delicious drink has Jager cold brew, Bailey’s and sweet cream. Trapp’s Irish Coffee has the perfect balance of flavors and is always made fresh!