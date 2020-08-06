4 bold pieces of bridal jewelry we love The perfect touch for the big day Aug 6, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Lafayette Jewelers337-534-45513215 Louisiana Avenue, Ste. 106, Lafayette Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jewelry Jeweler Sign up for our email newsletters Load comments