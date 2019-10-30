Quantcast
How to build a chemo care package

Local items for the perfect care package

Cancer sucks big time. There’s no way around. But while you or your loved ones may be gearing up for the fight of their lives, don’t forget to pick up a few of these essential items to make life a little easier during your time of need.

Red Beans and Rice socks, $10, Louisiana Hot Stuff, Louisianahotstuff.com

10A24 Red bean.jpg
Mini Flap Backpack, $115, Tchoup Industries, Tchoupindustries.com

10A24 Tchoup .jpeg

Stadium Blankets, $8, Bayou Art Co-Op, Facebook.com/bayouartcoop

10A24 blankets.jpg

Local Hope, $10, UL Press, ulpress.org

10A24 Local-Hope_1024x1024@2x.gif

Essential Oils, $9, Cajun Creations Gifts & More, Facebook.com/CajunCreationsGifts

10A24 oils.jpg

