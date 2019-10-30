How to build a chemo care package

Cancer sucks big time. There’s no way around. But while you or your loved ones may be gearing up for the fight of their lives, don’t forget to pick up a few of these essential items to make life a little easier during your time of need.
Red Beans and Rice socks, $10, Louisiana Hot Stuff, Louisianahotstuff.com
Mini Flap Backpack, $115, Tchoup Industries, Tchoupindustries.com
Stadium Blankets, $8, Bayou Art Co-Op, Facebook.com/bayouartcoop
Local Hope, $10, UL Press, ulpress.org
Essential Oils, $9, Cajun Creations Gifts & More, Facebook.com/CajunCreationsGifts