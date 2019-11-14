5 hospice myths debunked

5 Myths about Hospice – Debunked
Hospice provides palliative care to patients who are facing a terminal illness. But, many myths exist about this service. Here’s a list of the most common ones – and the truth:
1. Myth: Hospice is too expensive.
Fact: Hospice care is covered 100 percent by Medicare, as well as most Medicaid and private insurance.
2. Myth: Hospice is for people giving up on life.
Fact: Hospice services provide comfort and improve the quality of life for patients with terminal illnesses. In fact, over 80 percent of hospice care takes place at home. Hospice helps clients live life to the fullest with the time they have left.
3. Myth: Hospice starves patients.
Fact: Clients can eat as much or as little as they want. “During the last few weeks, the body system shuts down, and a patient might stop eating during that time,” Boulley explains.
4. Myth: Hospice hastens the dying process.
Fact: Morphine is given to patients as needed, and can help ease breathing. In fact, some people who use hospice care might live longer than others who do not.
5. Myth: Hospice is only for patients who are in the last stages of life.
Fact: Hospice patients are referred when the doctor’s prognosis is six months or less. However, hospice care can last up to two years.
Learn more about The Alzheimer’s Service of Acadiana Inc. here!