A personal trainer created this 5-step HIIT routine that you can do anywhere

Long became a personal trainer in 2015 when he was a student trainer for UL Rec Sports where he trained students and faculty. With a bachelor's degree in Kinesiology Exercise Science from UL, Long later received certification with ACSM-CPT and to teach P90X Live classes. He began teaching functional HIIT classes, and also started and taught a class specifically for the special needs students in the UL’s LIFE on the Geaux program. In 2016, he spent a year interning with the UL athletic strength and conditioning program working with the men’s basketball team.
Today he is the Senior Manager at City Club at River Ranch where he is also a personal trainer, specializing in Functional HIIT Training and Athletic Performance Training.
Check out the 5-step HIIT routine he created for us.
The 5 Step Routine
High Knee Squats: 4sets/(30sec work/20sec rest)
This exercise requires you to get in an athletic stance driving your knees up as fast as you can, alternating the left and right legs. Following both knee drives you will land straight into a squat.
T-Rotation Burpees: 3-4sets/ 30-40s and Crunch Extensions: 3-4sets/ 20-30reps
First, you perform the T-Rotation Burpees by getting into a hand plank position, next you will reach toward the sky with the right hand and bring it back down. Following that you will perform a burpee (The jump is optional) and then do the same thing with the left hand side. Perform this move for 30-40sec, then go straight into doing "Crunch Extensions." Perform a crunch with your legs up lifting your torso slightly up with your chin pointing to the sky, and on your way down you are going to extend both legs out and bring them back in to perform the full move over again. Crunch Extensions will be done for 20-30reps.
Curl and Pushes: 3-4sets/20reps
Curl and Pushes are performed by curling dumbbells up and then pushing the forward in front of you.
Joel Jumps: 3-4sets/30-40sec
Go straight into Joel Jumps. Push off of each leg as hard as you can to jump side to side.
Thruster Push-ups: 4sets/(30sec work/20sec rest)
Finally, you will finish the routine with Thruster Push-ups. For this exercise you will start off in a push-up position, followed by pushing yourself back until both knees are bent. Next, using your legs thrust yourself forward into a down push-up position and bring yourself back up.
Benefits of the Routine
This routine should take up to 30-40 minutes and makes for a great way to burn off those holiday calories! You will find you've burned more calories from this routine than anything. It also promotes muscle strength and results in more muscular and cardio endurance.
Tips from the Pro
- Make sure you have water available
- Make sure you have eaten a minimum 30 minutes before performing this routine
- Know your limits when doing some of these exercises and modify them to your level of fitness
- Doing the routine with a partner makes it way easier
- Finally, HAVE FUN!