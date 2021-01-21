10 ways to naturally boost your immune system

Life is almost always easier when you’re healthy, and the concerns around the coronavirus has made staying in good health more of a priority than ever. The vaccine for COVID19 has officially been rolled out. However, it’s still critical to build up your body’s natural immunity. Here are 10 ways you can make sure your immune system is strong for whatever comes its way in 2021.
Get plenty of sleep
A decent sleep schedule is essential in strengthening one’s ability to fight infections. Studies have shown that individuals who get an inadequate amount of sleep are more susceptible to viruses, so be sure you leave enough time in your busy schedule for a good night’s rest.
Don’t sweat the small stuff
Believe it or not, mental health plays a role in your immunity. High amounts of stress can impair your body’s ability to fight respiratory infections, according to a study conducted by the Psychology Department at Carnegie Mellon University. Developing healthy coping mechanisms to manage your stress levels will not only help protect you from illnesses but improve your quality of life as well, so don’t put your mental health on the back burner. You can read more on protecting your mental health on PAGE XXXXXXX.
Eat a healthy diet
It might sound cliché, but be sure to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables if you want to keep your immune system at its peak. They’re packed with antioxidants, which are known to help your body’s immunity to illnesses. Also be sure to stay away from saturated fats, in favor of omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are commonly found in oily fish, such as trout and salmon. Saturated fats are typically found in dairy and meat products.
Stop smoking
It’s easier said than done, but ditching cigarettes will do wonders for your immunity. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking lessens your body’s ability to fight disease, and can even lead to autoimmune disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis. If you’re struggling to quit, you might want to consider getting help from organizations like Nicotine Anonymous and the American Cancer Society.
Watch your weight
According to a study conducted by Department of Physiology and Nutrition at the University of Navarra, obesity can impair the body’s immune system. Not only this, but obese individuals are more likely to get seriously ill if they do contract COVID-19, according to the CDC. Try to do your best to get to or remain at a healthy weight during these trying times.
Drink responsibly
If you are going to drink, be sure to do so in moderation. Consuming alcohol in excess can make one more susceptible to pneumonia and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. People with respiratory problems are more likely to have complications if they contract COVID-19 so it’s best to do everything in your power to keep your lungs in good shape. The CDC considers a moderate amount of alcohol to be 1 drink per day at most for women, and two drinks at maximum for men.
Get the right vitamins
Certain vitamins can help defend the body against infections. Vitamins, A, C and especially D are known to promote a strong immune system, according to The Institute for Functional Medicine. Vitamin A can be found in liver, fish and carrots, vitamin C can be found in many citrus fruits and vitamin D can be found in sunlight,
Exercise
It’s never easy, but if you want a healthy immune system, you should exercise. According to Harvard Health Publishing, exercise is a key requirement for a healthy lifestyle and good, physical health promotes a strong immune system. So what are you waiting for? Just because you’re in quarantine doesn’t mean you can’t get in movement daily. We even created two 5-step exercise routines for you to try on PAGE XXXXXXX.
Probiotics
While one would be forgiven for thinking bacteria weakens the immune system, this isn’t always the case. According to The Institute for Functional Medicine, some probiotics can promote immune system function and cause one to contract fewer respiratory infections, especially in children.
Stay clean
Rather than trying to strengthen your immune system directly, practicing good hygiene (such as washing your hands regularly) can help keep you from being introduced to illnesses in the first place. The CDC recommends you wash your hands often and for 20 seconds at minimum. They also recommend you frequently disinfect surfaces in your home.