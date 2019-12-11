This yogi brings the zen to you

Living with stress is detrimental to your happiness and health. That’s why Neil Gresham, owner of
Om-Balance Yoga, decided to take his teachings of inner tranquility to the streets from his mobile wellness center he calls Ombulance.
Gresham, a certified yoga instructor, turned an old ambulance into a “peaceful space” where two people can lie comfortably on a bench while experiencing guided meditation or gong therapy. Never underestimate the meditative experience of being washed in the sound waves of a gong bath or the restorative power of a professional hugging session. (Not only are hugging sessions a real thing, they can last up to an hour.)
The aim is to teach self-awareness, compassion and awakening. “It starts with a quiet place and accessing your breathing, getting in touch with your body and your emotions,” Gresham says.
He also instructs onsite vinyasa or “flow” yoga, Thai Chi and Thai yoga, a form of body movement that simulates yoga. With mats, bolsters, blankets and blocks, he provides all the props needed. With his Ombulance, Gresham has lead classes at parks and in homes, at public events, in the hospital setting, at UL, and even daycare centers.
Prices range from $40-$70 per hour or on a donation basis.