Your 2020 Cover Star winner - Kate Gulotta

Kate Gulotta was sitting outside with her husband and 17-month-old, going through some emails, when she got the news of a lifetime. She’d made it as a top 10 finalist in Broadway's nationwide search for the part of Roxie Hart in “Chicago the Musical,” a part she’d auditioned for in October. By November 12, she was informed that she’d made it to the top three finalists. Now the New Iberia native, who’s been singing since she could talk, acting since 14 and dancing at 15, is waiting word (as of this writing) on whether or not she’ll be the next Roxie.
You’ve performed in over 20 plays with the Iberia Performing Arts League (IPAL) alone. What has been your favorite role?
Playing Queenie in “The Wild Party” at the Theatre Baton Rouge. Because it required dancing, acting and singing, it pushed me to get outside of my comfort zone emotionally and physically.
Some roles have brought you recognition, correct?
Yes, in 2014, I won Best Actress playing Rosie in “The Baker’s Wife.” I also won IPAL’s Best Actress in a musical for Reno Sweeney in “Anything Goes” and for my performance as Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde.”
In what other ways do you use your talents?
I’ve been performing with the New Orleans National World War II Museum's Victory Belles since last February. We appear as a vocal trio entertaining veteran and those in active military duty, going to places like Boise, San Antonio, Chicago –and throughout south Louisiana. Being able to entertain these men and women and hearing their stories is touching and the most fulfilling thing I’ve ever done.
What other ways have you been active in the community?
I’m principal cantor at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia. I’m also on the committee for Beneath the Balconies and secretary for IPAL’s Board of Directors.
You have a 17-month old daughter, what will you teach her about pursuing her dreams?
A lot of people sell themselves short because of fear. I’ll teach her that embracing her fears and vulnerabilities will help her grow. I live by this saying: The moment you stop being nervous about what you’re doing is the moment you should be doing something else.