Your complete guide to hunting season

Deer Hunting with Firearms, Either Sex
Oct. 19 - Dec. 9: Lafayette West of I-49 and north of I-10
Nov. 16-17; Nov. 29 - Dec 1: St. Martin, Iberia, St. Mary (East of the West Atchafalaya Basin Protection Levee and West of the East Atch-afalaya Basin Protection Levee)
Nov. 16 - Dec. 6: Lafayette (North of I-10 and east of I-49), St. Martin (North of I-10)
Oct. 19 - Dec. 1: St. Mary, Iberia (South of LA 14 and west of US)
Quail
Season: Nov. 16 - Feb. 29
Daily bag limit: 10
Possession limit: 30
Rabbit
Season: Oct. 5 - Feb 29.
Daily bag limit: 8
Possession limit: 24
Squirrel
Season: Oct. 5 - Feb 29.
Daily bag limit: 8
Possession limit: 24
Bobcat
Season: Year round
Limit: 1 Per year
Raccoon and Possum
Season: Year Round
Limit: 2 Raccoons and 2 Possums per day
Nutria
Season: Sept. 1 - Feb. 29
Limit: 5 per day
Crows, Blackbirds, Cowbirds and Grackles
Season - Sept 1. - Jan 1.
Limit - No limit.
Pheasant
Season: Nov. 16 - Feb. 29
Limit: No limit
Duck
Season: Nov. 23 - Dec. 8; Dec. 14 - Jan. 26 for East Zone; Nov. 9 - Dec. 8; Dec. 21 - Jan. 19 for the Coastal Zone
Limit: 6
Dove
Season: Sept. 7-15 Oct. 12 - Nov. 17; Dec. 19 - Jan. 31
Limit: 15