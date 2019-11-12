Quantcast
Your complete guide to hunting season

Season Dates & Species

Hunting Season

Deer Hunting with Firearms, Either Sex

Oct. 19 - Dec. 9: Lafayette West of I-49 and north of I-10

Nov. 16-17; Nov. 29 - Dec 1: St. Martin, Iberia, St. Mary (East of the West Atchafalaya Basin Protection Levee and West of the East Atch-afalaya Basin Protection Levee)

Nov. 16 - Dec. 6: Lafayette (North of I-10 and east of I-49), St. Martin (North of I-10)

Oct. 19 - Dec. 1: St. Mary, Iberia (South of LA 14 and west of US)

Quail

Season: Nov. 16 - Feb. 29

Daily bag limit: 10

Possession limit: 30

Rabbit

Season: Oct. 5 - Feb 29.

Daily bag limit: 8

Possession limit: 24

Squirrel

Season: Oct. 5 - Feb 29.

Daily bag limit: 8

Possession limit: 24

Bobcat

Season: Year round

Limit: 1 Per year

Raccoon and Possum

Season: Year Round

Limit: 2 Raccoons and 2 Possums per day

Nutria

Season: Sept. 1 - Feb. 29

Limit: 5 per day

Crows, Blackbirds, Cowbirds and Grackles

Season - Sept 1. - Jan 1.

Limit - No limit.

Pheasant

Season: Nov. 16 - Feb. 29

Limit: No limit

Duck

Season: Nov. 23 - Dec. 8; Dec. 14 - Jan. 26 for East Zone; Nov. 9 - Dec. 8; Dec. 21 - Jan. 19 for the Coastal Zone

Limit: 6

Dove

Season: Sept. 7-15 Oct. 12 - Nov. 17; Dec. 19 - Jan. 31

Limit: 15

