Your complete Christmas events guide

Celebrate a Southern Christmas in New Iberia this holiday season with Cajun snow and sleigh rides, scavenger hunts and a crafts market. Eat delicious foods from area restaurants, hear live Christmas music and shop without the traffic. If you’re looking to get caught in the Christmas spirit, it’s hard to beat the holiday cheer on the streets of New Iberia, starting mid-November. Consider it New Iberia’s Christmas gift to you.
November 14
View a special premiere of the movie filmed this summer in New Iberia, “Christmas in Louisiana” at 6 p.m. under the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion. Movie is free, but bring chairs and blankets. Hosted by the City of New Iberia and On Tap. (If you miss the movie premiere at The Pavilion, you can tune in to the “Lifetime” channel on November 16 at 8 p.m.)
November 17 & 27
Santa’s Workshop at Fusion Photography
Santa will have his Cajun Workshop set up at Fusion Photography where your child can visit him with their Christmas wish list. Photography packages and appointments are available.
November 20
Taste of Main
The public is invited to a Royal Reception at Church Alley for the announcement of the 2019 King and Queen of Main Street, who will reign over the 42nd Christmas parade. Music from a live singing Christmas tree. Delicious food from area Main Street restaurants.
Tickets are $75. Limited invitations sent on request.
November 30
Shop Small Saturday
Enjoy a much more relaxed experience than the mall as you stroll from shop to shop.
December 1
Sounds of the Season
A free Christmas concert by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra presented by the Iberia Cultural Resources Association, 3-4:30 p.m. at St. Peters Church.
December 4 & 5
Selfies with Santa
4-6 p.m., at Cane River Pecan Company
December 7
-Pancakes & PJ’s, 8-11 a.m. Sliman Theater.
-Run Run Rudolph- A fun run that starts at 9:30 a.m. from Epiphany Day School; registration is at 8:30 a.m.
-Very Berry Christmas Quest- 9 a.m. A family scavenger hunt, by The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, that involves New Iberia businesses, crafts, discounts and family fun, concluding with a grand drawing.
-Christmas Crafts Market- Shop 50 vendors, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Shadows on the Teche.
-Lighting of the Christmas Tree- 5:30 p.m. at New Iberia City Hall
-42nd Annual Downtown Christmas Parade, Begins at 6 p.m. down Main Street.
December 14
Queen City Christmas Festival
Bouligny Plaza is the center of family fun from 5-9 p.m. Experience a Winter Wonderland Snow Zone, Southern Sleigh Rides, a Kids Zone with a fun jump and train rides, Santa photos, Lighting of the Bayou (Switch flips at 5 p.m.), along with food and vendors. Contact Jenny Toups for VIP tickets.
December 7-31
Shadows Merry Making Season
Take in the lovely Christmas decorations and family traditions of the 19th Century at The Shadows on the Teche.
Last year, over 750 attended Christmas in New Iberia, and this year committee members have a line-up that will set the bar even higher. “This year will be unlike any other,” says Jennifer Beslin, event co-chair sponsor, and Downtown Alliance board member. “We are making spirits bright by lighting up the Bayou Teche along Fulton and Front Streets. The magic of Christmas will be felt on Main Street and through our historical traditions.”
For treasurer of the New Iberia Downtown Alliance Jenny Toups, a year’s worth of work comes down to one thing: “I enjoy seeing families spending time together and experiencing all of the exciting activities planned throughout our charming community - all in anticipation of Christmas Day.”