Where to get fit around town

Whether you’re looking to keep that bathing suit body all the way into October or you just want a to meet a few new friends doing yoga at the local gym, we’ve got you covered this month with a deep dive into local places that can pump you up in style.
High Intensity
Boasting clientele from cage fighters to grandparents Ragin CrossFit’s outlook on its total body workouts is intensity… by degree. It’s not a question of if a person can achieve, it’s when. Though at first blush, jumping into a workout session meant for champion martial artists may seem a little daunting, Ragin CrossFit is there to get you to your goals at a speed they know you can handle.
With choices for those more comfortable in a large crowd setting with a large group, or a small environment with only a few other fitness hopefuls Revive Performance Training offers conditioning and strength for every level. Have a tight schedule? No problem! Revive Performance Training offers classes from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. giving you the options you need to work out at a time that’s best for you, and not for a calendar.
With a slogan of “walk through our door, and you will be hooked,” Ole Glory CrossFit takes a different approach to a total body work out through constantly varied, functional movements done at high intensity for the best results they can help you achieve. With a mission of assisting others in moving in better ways, Ole Glory CrossFit is also a place to work on a little flexibility as well while you’re toning.
Grab Your Friends
Ready for an exciting new way to work out this summer? The Dynamic Health Club has you covered! With their brand-new Fit Flow H2O by Dynamic, this unique water fitness class is low impact and incorporates everything from yoga to pilates. Exclusive to the Dynamic Health Club in Louisiana, be sure to bring both you and your friend in for some much-needed increase of both balance, and stamina all from a refreshing pool.
If you’re looking for the total package, look no further than Red’s, started by former Mr. America Red Lerille, a UL Lafayette graduate, this state of the art facility has a station for everything you could want in fitness. Jogging room? Yes. Cycling room? Of course. Pools? Certainly! Red’s even has a coffee bar if you’re feeling a little tired from your work out. With classes for group sessions of every kind, there’s something for everyone at Red’s.
Focus on yourself and your tranquility at Heaven on Earth offering yoga and Tai Chi for beginners and beyond the soothing atmosphere around you will sure to wash away every bit of stress you’re keeping in your shoulders. Enhance your sleep while still working on your core with these lovely Heaven on Earth routines. Be sure to bring a friend and share in the relaxation together!
Location, Location, Location
Located in Abbeville, CrossFit Cayenne checks all judgments at the door. Shining testimonials on their website talk of meeting life long friends and bringing their kids for provided childcare while in a class at the facility. No need for a babysitter at CrossFit Cayenne! Offering both CrossFit and Bootcamp style classes CrossFit Cayenne is sure to suit every Mom’s need during this hot summer and into the fall.
Is Kaplan a little closer to you? Check out Olympus Wellness and Fitness with 24-hour access, a pool, sauna, steam room, weights, cardio equipment and more Olympus Wellness and Fitness gives you a big gym feel, while being owned by Acadiana locals you can trust. Though there are other gyms in the area, Olympus Wellness and Fitness is Vermilion Parish’s only full-service health club!
Cajun Fitness, though it started in Rayne has branched out to four different locations throughout Acadiana, including Broussard and Youngsville. What’s been their secret to success? Cajun Fitness provides an enthusiastic environment paired with a sense of trustworthiness. Whether you’re a first-timer, or simply trying something new out, you’re in Cajun hands at Cajun Fitness. Unsure about diet? Cajun Fitness provides nutrition help as well!