What Coach Hutson has in store for Highland

After nearly 21 years coaching the New Iberia Senior High Yellow Jackets, Rick Hutson retired from the public-school system at the end of last season to begin a new career as head coach and athletic director at Highland Baptist Christian School.
While at NISH, he led the Yellow Jackets to an 89-118 record, including seven playoffs.
For Hutson, this career move brings a “newness” to some of the tried and true strategies he’s been using for years. And, it gives him a new forum to focus on something equally important as winning the game: the influence he’ll have on the kids.
Learning, a Two-Way Street
Something that rarely gets talked about is what players can teach a coach. For Hutson, he has learned what positive – or negative – impact he can truly have on his players. Facebook messages and letters from former students thanking him remain affirmations for Hutson.
Team sports teach players to be accountable to more than just one person. “It’s part of the maturation process,” Hutson says “you become independent and someone that other people can depend on. We’re in that middle stage where the players have to learn if they don’t do what they’re supposed to do, it can negatively affect 10 other people.”
In the process of coaching, Hutson takes every opportunity to teach life lessons – perhaps the hardest he says is teaching kids to be selfless. As he points out, “It’s challenging to teach a kid to put someone else first when he has 100 pictures of himself on a cell phone.”
Like Ware, Hutson says one of the most important qualities of a coach is to care about the players. He sees it as his job to create an environment that helps kids become better players and better people at the same time. “Highland is a unique environment; it is a Christian school for children as opposed to a school for Christian children - and children should have Christianity in their lives,” says Hutson, a father of one son.
Best Part of Coaching
“The players come to you in the 9th grade and in four years you see so much growth. It’s great when you have someone you think, at first, won’t make the team and that guy turns out to be a great player,” Hutson says.
Originally from west Texas, Hutson began his 34-year coaching career as an assistant coach at St. Frederick High School in Monroe, eventually becoming head coach until he was hired as head coach at Bastrop High. Afterwards, he was the offensive coordinator at Ouachita Parish High. He eventually moved on to Kilgore, Texas where he was the wide receivers coach at Kilgore High - and met his wife.
You might say Hutson has coaching in his DNA; his father has been at it for 50 years, the last eight as his assistant at NISH.