We have the perfect touches for your next outdoor party.

The invitations have gone out, the menu is set, and now you stand poised with barbecue tongs in hand. Forgetting something? What about the finer details for your backyard get-together? Whether you want to set the mood, cool things down or assure a quick clean-up, we found five fun items that are sure to sass up your next outdoor gathering.
HOST Wine FREEZE Cooling Stemless Wine Glass, $20, The Gift Pod, Youngsville, thegiftpod.com
Hester & Cook Die-Cut Paper Placemats (24 count), $29, Caroline & Co., Lafayette, carolineandco.com
Stella Nova 18" Outdoor Lantern, $99, All Seasons Home, Garden & Landscaping Showplace, Lafayette, buyallseasons.com
Farmhouse Beverage Tub on Stand, $125, Thibodeaux's Town & Country, Abbeville, facebook.com/thibtnc
Skeeter Screen Patio Egg, $20, Blue Butterfly, New Iberia, bluebutterflie.com