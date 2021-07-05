Quantcast

A Few Essentials for Your Next Outdoor Gathering

We have the perfect touches for your next outdoor party.

Summer Entertaining

The invitations have gone out, the menu is set, and now you stand poised with barbecue tongs in hand. Forgetting something? What about the finer details for your backyard get-together? Whether you want to set the mood, cool things down or assure a quick clean-up, we found five fun items that are sure to sass up your next outdoor gathering.

HOST Wine FREEZE Cooling Stemless Wine Glass, $20, The Gift Pod, Youngsville, thegiftpod.com

Hester & Cook Die-Cut Paper Placemats (24 count), $29, Caroline & Co., Lafayette, carolineandco.com

Stella Nova 18" Outdoor Lantern, $99, All Seasons Home, Garden & Landscaping Showplace, Lafayette, buyallseasons.com

Farmhouse Beverage Tub on Stand, $125, Thibodeaux's Town & Country, Abbeville, facebook.com/thibtnc

Skeeter Screen Patio Egg, $20, Blue Butterfly, New Iberia, bluebutterflie.com

