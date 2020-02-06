Valentine’s Day inspired drinks

4 coffees crafted just for Valentine’s Day
Still recovering from a wild New Year’s party, but still want to celebrate the most romantic day of the year with your significant other? This month’s Toast of the Town is brought to you by four local coffee stops, each creating special drinks to celebrate the loveliest day of the year! Skip the booze this year and celebrate Valentine’s Day with a loving cup of coffee and your loving life partner.
Jammin Java - Midnight Romance
Including the kids on your Valentine’s Day evening? No problem! Head on over to Jammin Java on Verot School Road and try their Midnight Romance frappe! The Midnight Romance is a creamy dark chocolate, hazelnut frappe with espresso, whipped topping and a cherry. It can also be made as a milkshake for the kids! Satisfy your hunger and try their Cuban sandwiches or their Boudin Grilled Cheese.
Indulge LLC- Lavender and Vanilla Latte
We all know Indulge is famous for their specialty Tres Leche cake and their fabulous cake shakes, but their Lavender Vanilla Latte is their Valentine’s Day gift to you! Made with Reve’s Kenya blend espresso, sweet vanilla and aromatic lavender, this latte is sure to make your day warm and inviting! Don’t forget to pair the drink with Indulge’s chocolate covered strawberries and their red velvet cheesecake!
Johnston Street Java- White Chocolate, Berry Latte
Working for Valentine’s Day? No problem! Visit Johnston Street Java and try their Valentine’s Day signature latte on the go! Their Berries and Cream latte is sure to cure your sweet tooth and get your day started. Made with white chocolate, raspberry and blueberry flavors, this latte has a lot going on, and is sure to satisfy your morning coffee cravings. Try it with a warmed blueberry muffin for the full berry experience on Valentine’s Day.
Reve Coffee Lab- S’more Than a Feeling
Looking for something decadent? Head over toThe Reve Coffee Lab in River Ranch to try their S’more Than a Feeling coffee beverage! This shaken espresso beverage is made with white chocolate flavoring, graham cracker milk and features a torched strawberries and cream marshmallow and dark chocolate shavings. This beverage can be made hot or iced. This drink will have you feeling the Valentine’s Day love!