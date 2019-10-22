5 things you have to see at Beneath the Balconies

Beneath the Balconies will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3 along New Iberia’s historic Main Street. Live theater will be performed from the balconies - celebrating Acadiana’s unique musical culture and architecture. You can visit their Facebook page for more information!
1. The Victory Belles
A must see! Stationed out of the World War II museum in New Orleans The Victory Belles tour the nation performing songs of the 1940s. Be sure to get your seat early for this one as there’s sure to be a crowd ready to put a little swing into their step.
2. Legally Blonde
Take a gander at the new location for The Daily Iberian while you’re jamming out to Legally Blonde. This hilarious rendition of the movie promises to tickle your funny bone through the afternoon and into the evening.
3. The Three Tenors
Get there early to secure your spot for the rest of the evening. Let the relaxing tones of these professional wonders set you at ease and prepare you for what’s to come.
4. The Wizard of Oz
It’s Oz, but not as you’ve seen it before. Join Dorothy as she makes her way to New Iberia to entertain you. Bring your Cowardly Lion, Scarecrow and Tinman for the fun, but watch out for the Wicked Witch!
5. Balcony Breeze
You don’t want to miss the Beneath the Balconies signature drink, the “Balcony Breeze.” Sip on it while taking in the live theater, or while catching up with old friends. This November cocktail is sure to put a boogie in your beat.