9 Things with Kim Monroe

We're going backstage with Kim Monroe. You can read her full story here!
1. Favorite actor: Audrey Hepburn
2. Most memorable vacation: Cabo San Lucas
3. Best concert ever: The Eagles in Austin - amazing!!
4. What wild animal would you be? An eagle
5. Favorite movie of all time: “Dirty Dancing”
6. Favorite song: “Fancy” by Reba McEntire
7. Which music group would you join? Pentatonix
8. One pet peeve: The sound of a knife screeching on a plate!
9. Who would play “you” in a movie about your life? Charlize Theron