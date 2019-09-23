Quantcast
9 Things with Kim Monroe

Kim

Kim Monroe performing in "Momma Mia" 

We're going backstage with Kim Monroe. You can read her full story here! 

1. Favorite actor: Audrey Hepburn

2. Most memorable vacation: Cabo San Lucas

3. Best concert ever: The Eagles in Austin - amazing!!

4. What wild animal would you be?  An eagle

5. Favorite movie of all time: “Dirty Dancing”  

6. Favorite song: “Fancy” by Reba McEntire 

7. Which music group would you join? Pentatonix

8. One pet peeve: The sound of a knife screeching on a plate!  

9. Who would play “you” in a movie about your life?  Charlize Theron

