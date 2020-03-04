5 things to know about the Blue Dog Birthday Bash (Plus how to get tickets!)

It’s only once in a blue moon that we can celebrate one of our favorite artists! On March 13, head out to Bayou Teche Trading Company for George Rodrigue’s birthday celebration and participate in their fundraising events. The theme of the night will celebrate Rodrigue’s birthday in 1944. If you have driven down Main Street lately you have seen the leaps and bounds being made toward the completion of the George Rodrigue Park. All of the proceeds from this event will make sure it’s the best park a blue dog could ask for.
Here’s what you can expect out of the night:
Great music!
The fundraiser will have many activities, but one of the coolest things to expect is the big band music! The Skyliners Big Band, a 20-piece Jazz orchestra based out of Lafayette will be playing their music inspired by the 1950s era.
A USO Show
It’s time to feel like you’re in the 1940’s with a USO show!
Going Blue!
When you walk into the fundraiser, you may notice a certain color that's used throughout the event. That’s right, they're going all out and making this color the centerpiece of the event! So, put on your best blue outfit and come out!
Contests!
There will be multiple contests throughout the night, but the one that takes the cake is the shoe decorating contest. In this contest, each participant decorates one blue suede shoe, and the best one gets auctioned off.
Drinks!
There will be food and a cash bar available for the event, but there will also be a Best Blue Cocktail contest!