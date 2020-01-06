5 things to know about a Night at the Museum

With the holiday season behind us, Acadiana turns its sights on the next joyous event in every Cajun’s life- Mardi Gras. The Bayou Teche Museum is giving us one more opportunity to celebrate with their 10th annual Bayou Teche Museum “Night at the Museum” Gala this year. The 2020 Gala is set to take place on Jan. 30 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Bayou Teche Museum, Silman Theater, with a tented area on Main Street. Marcia Patoutoffers some insight into the 5 things that make this year’s event one that you don’t want to miss.
1. The silent auction is online this year.
Jerri Lacour and other committee members have researched and worked diligently to bring the auction online- making it accessible to anyone who is out of town or will not be able to attend the Gala. This also allows for some of the smaller items, such as jewelry and accessories, to be viewed before the night of the event. The auction is open now at www.biddingforgood.com/btm and will remain open for bidding until Jan. 31.
2. Auction items can be picked up, shipped, or delivered.
Another element of ease and convenience that has been added to the Gala Auction this year is that auction items include gift certificates, art and even a flight experience over New Iberia is up for grabs. The auction does not end until 9:00 a.m. the morning after the event and these options for pickup or delivery make things much easier for any attendees or donors.
3. The theme for this year’s gala is “Party with Mardi Gras Magic”
Marcia is excited for this year’s gala to follow the Bayou Mardi Gras Parade through historic New Iberia. The Gala is keeping that same Mardi Gras magic floating along the Bayou with this fun theme. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and come with their finest Mardi Gras revelry.
4. A featured exhibit you can’t miss
This year’s featured exhibit will be Saga of the Acadians, the collection of fifteen original oil paintings by George Rodrigue. These paintings have not been shown since 2015 and will be functioning as a tie-in to this year’s Books Along the Teche Literary Festival to be held in April of 2020. The exhibit will remain on display for six months following the unveiling at the gala.
5. Everyone’s favorite auctioneer
Senator Fred Mills will once again be the auctioneer at the event’s live auction with Speaker of the House, Taylor Barras as emcee. If you attended last year’s gala, then you know that this is a duo that you do not want to miss out on seeing in action as they help the museum to auction off the amazing items, they have for you.
Speaking with Marcia and Jerri, it was impossible not to feel the electricity that this event generates, but the most important reason to attend an event such as this one put on by the Bayou Teche Museum is to continue to assist the Museum in the important work of the preservation of culture and heritage.
Gala tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the museum Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.