There’s so much to enjoy around Acadiana, and we captured lots of it in photos. Check them out!

Running of the Bulls
Downtown New Iberia
Despite the threat of rain, runners brought along the kids and their furry companions for the El Festival Español de Nueva Iberia's annual Running of the Bulls race in April. In addition to the traditional 5K and 1-mile fun run, a new 10K race was added to the roster this year.
Kiwanis Club Annual Crawfish Boil
New Iberia City Park
Members of the Kiwanis Club of New Iberia gathered for conversation and crustaceans at their Annual Crawfish Boil held in the Veterans Memorial Building at New Iberia City Park.
Movie Night with IPAL and Teche Classic Movies
Iberia Performing Arts League
IPAL, in cooperation with Teche Classic Movies, hosted its first movie night of the year with a bang. Attendees were treated to a classic film (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) and a photo op in an iconic Ferrari 250 GT featured in the movie. Next up for this fundraiser is “Raiders of the Lost Ark” on June 18.
New Iberia Arts & Crafts Walk
Downtown New Iberia
Great weather and enthusiastic crowds ruled the day, as local artists and craftsmen lined Main Street in New Iberia to show their work.