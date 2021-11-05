The What, Where and When for November

Event Updates
The following information has been changed for two local events listed in the November issue of Acadiana Lifestyle:
New Iberia La Table Francaise (French Table) is now meeting at the New Iberia McDonald's on Center at Admiral Doyle, Thursdays at 7am. For details, call 337-519-7942.
The Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony will be held 2-4pm on November 11th at Bouligny Plaza.
Find more local events listed below:
Nov. 1-27
Smithsonian “Water/Ways” Exhibit
What: With compelling text, imagery, interactives and videos, the Water/Ways Smithsonian Exhibit reveals the central nature of water in our lives and takes a deep look at this essential component of life on our planet, which powers the environment’s engine, impacts climate and helps shape and sculpt the landscape.
Where: Bayou Teche Museum, 131 E. Main St., New Iberia.
When: Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Details: BayouTecheMuseum.org or 337-606-5977.
NOV. 2 - 30
Teche Area Farmers Market
What: Experience our harvest of delicious, locally grown produce and homemade products by area farmers, artists and crafters. Also included are handcrafted cypress yard objects, bread and fresh baked goods, ceramics, honey, jellies, jams, herbs, candies, wooden bowls and utensils, birdhouses, garden benches and much more.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Every Tuesday 2:30 - 6 p.m. and Saturday 7 - 11 a.m.
Details: 337-369-2330 or Facebook.com/ TecheAreaFestivalandFarmersMarket
Admission: Free
NOV. 3 - 24
GLC Farmers Market
What: Local farmers selling produce, plants, honey, homemade pies and other items grown locally. Grass-fed beef, pork and lamb are also available at the meat market during this time.
Where: GLC Meat Market, 6110 Loreauville Road, New Iberia
When: Wednesdays from 2 - 6 p.m.
Details: 337-577-9160 or GLCRanch.com
NOV. 5 - 6
14th Annual Festival of Words
What: The festival, held virtually this year, is a FREE festival featuring award-winning writers. These writers provide community readings and writing workshops. During the Festival a Community Stage is open to all writers and performers, local students perform dramatic readings of works by the visiting writers at the “Drive By Poetry” event and a Creative Writing Contest is held for area youth.
Where: Virtual
When: Friday to Saturday
Details: FestivalOfWords.org.
NOV. 6
Delcambre Seafood & Farmers Market
What: First Saturday of the month from February to December except July. Enjoy what’s fresh for the season from area farms and local waters, along with tasting opportunities and recipes, live music, kids activities and other special events.
Where: Bayou Carlin Cove Boat Landing and Pavilion, 605 S. Railroad St., Delcambre
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Details: DelcambreMarket.org or 800-884-6120, ext. 6
NOV. 6 & 20
Le Marché Central
What: This new open-air street market series is hosted by Deuxième Vie Creative—who will curate a market down Jefferson Street with art, handcrafted jewelry, candles, vintage clothes, and food items.
Where: 500 Block of Jefferson Street, Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday from 2 - 7 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org or 337-291-5566.
NOV. 6 - 27
Le Jam á Vermilionville: Acoustic Sessions
What: The Jam is open to all skill levels– beginner to professional. The Jam is led by some of the area’s nest musicians and is open to both participants and those who just want to sit back and listen. Admission is FREE for the Jam only and does not include entry to the park.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 1 - 3 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077
NOV. 7
Ragin’ Country Crawl
What: This is a one-night benefit concert to raise money for hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana. Country music powerhouse Lee Brice will headline the benefit concert that will also feature performances from ACM and CMA Award-nominated artist Randy Houser, country rapper Colt Ford, and popular country disc jockey Dee Jay Silver.
Where: Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette.
When: Sunday at 5 p.m.
Details: Cajundome.com or 337-265-2104.
NOV. 7
Bird on the Bayou Sidewalk Sunday
What: Antique and crafts market will have vendors set up outside the store with their crafts and items.
Where: Bird on the Bayou, 120 E. Main St., New Iberia
When: First Sunday of the month from 12:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Details: 337-339-2826
NOV. 7
November Sunday Brunch
What: Presented by Guillot Family Dentistry, with support from Wildcat Brothers, this pedestrian-only event provides a safe, family-friendly way to enjoy a Sunday with pop-up shops, food & drink specials, and more.
Where: 400 block of Jefferson Street, Downtown Lafayette
When: Sunday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org.
NOV. 7 -28
Bal du Dimanche (Sunday Dance)
What: Dance the afternoon away with local Cajun musicians at Vermilionville’s weekly Sunday Dance. Refreshments will be available for this smoke-free all ages show. Admission is for event only and does not include entry to the park. Bal du Dimanche will be a concert format, as opposed to a dance, until further notice.
Where: Vermilionville’s Performance Center, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
When: Sundays, 1 - 4 p.m.
Details: www.Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077.
Admission: $10
NOV. 11
New Iberia La Table Française (French Table)
What: Celebrate the Cajun culture and improve your French speaking skills, regardless of your level of French. Additionally enjoy conversations with francophones and francophiles who visit New Iberia from all over the world, as well as students in the French Immersion setting at North Lewis Elementary. Vive le francais!
Where: McDonald's on Center at Admiral Doyle, New Iberia
When: Thursdays at 7 a.m.
Details: 337-519-7942.
NOV. 11
Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony
What: A special event honoring veterans with proclamations, 21 gun salute, flag raising and a prayer service.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia.
When: Thursday from 2-4 p.m.
Details: 337-367-0308
NOV. 12-21
IPAL Presents "Nunsense"
What: Enjoy this live theatre production of the classic musical comedy, “Nunsense,” by the Iberia Performing Arts League. Concessions will be available.
Where: Essanee Theatre, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia.
When: Fridays to Sundays from 7:30 - 10 p.m.
Details: IPALTheater.com 337-364-6114.
NOV.13
Second Saturday ArtWalk
What: The outdoor event occurs monthly, every second Saturday, and features exhibits, live music, theatrical performances, and immersive artistic experiences in the shops, galleries, museums, and streets of Downtown Lafayette.
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org
NOV. 13-21
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
What: Organized by Iberia Homeless Shelter, a week-long event with local community, healthcare and spiritual activities scheduled on each day.
Where: Various locations around Iberia Parish
When: Saturday through Sunday
Details: 337-369-9900
NOV. 21
Drive-By Truckers with Buffalo Nichols
What: This standing-room concert features Drive-By Truckers who are finally back on the road after the year and half pandemic lockdown. Just in time to celebrate their 25th birthday. Their special guest on tour is Buffalo Nichols, a traditional Blues musician.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St, Lafayette.
When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
Details: AcadianaCenterForTheArts.org.
NOV. 23
Marine Corps League Monthly Meeting
What: The General W.S. McIlhenny Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites all active Marines and Marine veterans to attend the group’s monthly meeting.
Where: Veterans Memorial Building in New Iberia’s City Park
When: Fourth Tuesday of each month, except in November and December, starting at 7 p.m.
Details: Ricky Segura at 337–967–3650.
NOV. 30
Public Forum: Downtown Lafayette Public Spaces
What: Join Downtown Lafayette for a Public Forum about Public Spaces, presented by Jones Walker, featuring Ben Donsky and Howard Kozloff of Agora Partners, a real estate consulting, investment, and development firm specializing in using placemaking to create value-add opportunities in urban environments.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St, Lafayette.
When: Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org.
Admission: $10.
4 things you should do:
1) Native American Culture Day. The event features cooking and craft demonstrations, Native American dancing, a scavenger hunt, storytelling, ancient weapons, bousillage, bead ork, basket making, Healer’s Garden tours, drumming, weaving, and archeology. Other activities include canoeing, face painting and gourd rattle and pouch making. This year’s Native American Culture Day will focus on living cultures. Admission: Free. Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. 337-233-4077 or BayouVermilionDistrict.org.
2) A Winter’s Night with DeVotchKa. DeVotchKa is a four-piece multi- instrumental and vocal ensemble. They take their name from the Russian word devochka (девочка), meaning “girl.” The Colorado-based quartet is a cross-pollination of numerous in uences, including cabaret, spaghetti Westerns, norteño, punk, and the immigrant dance music of Eastern Europe They will be joined by Milquetoast & Co. to perform original and holiday classics. Monday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org.
3) Downtown Rising: Tank & The Bangas with Big Freedia. Downtown Rising is an annual event that celebrates Downtown Lafayette’s growth and development as the city center continues to rise. Despite a challenging 18 months, Downtown Lafayette continues to grow business and is the heart where the community gathers, belongs, and celebrates. This concert series celebrates the rise, renewed energy and vibrancy growing with a performance by Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia and DJ Digital. Thursday, Nov. 11, from 5 - 10 p.m. Parc International, Downtown Lafayette. SocialEntertaintment.net.
4) Foundry. Foundry is a hard rock band from Las Vegas fronted by legendary singer Mark Boals. Although the band’s roots are in classic rock, in 2021 they achieved much success with their 3rd top 40 hit in mainstream rock. Combining catchy song writing and outstanding classic remakes, Foundry puts on an incredible live performance that is uniquely Vegas. Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. Cajundome Convention Center, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Cajundome.com or 337-265-2104.