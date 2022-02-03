The What, When and Where of Acadiana

FEB. 1-28
Teche Area Farmers Market
What: Experience our harvest of delicious, locally grown produce and homemade products by area farmers, artists and crafters. Also included are handcrafted cypress yard objects, bread and fresh baked goods, ceramics, honey, jellies, jams, herbs, candies, wooden bowls and utensils, birdhouses, garden benches and much more.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Every Tuesday 2:30 - 6 p.m. and Saturday 7 - 11 a.m.
Details: 337-369-2330 or Facebook.com/ TecheAreaFestivalandFarmersMarket
Admission: Free
FEB. 2-23
GLC Farmers Market
What: Local farmers selling produce, plants, honey, homemade pies and other items grown locally. Grass-fed beef, pork and lamb are also available at the meat market during this time.
Where: GLC Meat Market, 6110 Loreauville Road, New Iberia
When: Wednesdays from 2 - 6 p.m.
Details: 337-577-9160 or GLCRanch.com
FEB. 3
The Williams Family Band ft. Nathan, Sr., El Sido, Lil’ Nate, & Dennis Paul Williams
What: The family that has de ned Creole music for decades finally plays together for one night featuring band leaders Nathan, Sr., El Sido, Lil’ Nate, and Dennis Paul Williams.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
When: Thursday from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.
Details: AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org or 337-233-7060
FEB. 3-24
Bayou Teche French Table
What: Celebrate the Cajun Culture and improve your French speaking skills regardless of your level of French. Additionally, enjoy conversations with francophones and francophiles who visit New Iberia from all over the world as well as students in the French Immersion setting at North Lewis Elementary. Vive le francais!
Where: McDonald’s, 1501 Center St., New Iberia
When: Thursdays from 7 - 8 a.m.
Details: 337-519-7942
FEB. 5
Bayou Mardi Gras Parade
What: This is a family styled Mardi Gras celebration, on the banks of the Bayou Teche on Historic Main Street.
Where: Downtown New Iberia
When: Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m.
Details: IberiaTravel.com or 337-367-2844
FEB. 5-26
Le Jam á Vermilionville: Acoustic Sessions
What: The Jam is open to all skill levels – beginner to professional. The Jam is led by some of the area’s nest musicians and is open to both participants and those who just want to sit back and listen. Admission is FREE for the Jam only and does not include entry to the park.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 1 - 3 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or 337-233- 4077
FEB. 6-27
Bal du Dimanche (Sunday Dance)
What: Dance the afternoon away with local Cajun musicians at Vermilionville’s weekly Sunday Dance. Refreshments will be available for this smoke-free all ages show. Admission is for event only and does not include entry to the park. Bal du Dimanche will be a concert format, as opposed to a dance, until further notice.
Where: Vermilionville’s Performance Center, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
When: Sundays, 1 - 4 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077
Admission: $10
FEB. 6-27
Bourré at The Brewery
What: Each week, the brewery hosts a front porch jam session, a French table, and a friendly game of Bourré. Bourré is a popular card game in South Louisiana. It’s a trick-taking game, similar to Spades. If you don’t know how to play, the locals will be happy to show you.
Where: Bayou Teche Brewing, 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville
When: Sundays from 2 - 5 p.m.
Details: BayouTecheBrewing.com or 337-754-5122
FEB. 12
Second Saturday ArtWalk
What: The monthly event occurs monthly, every second Saturday, and features exhibits, live music, theatrical performances, and immersive artistic experiences in the shops, galleries, museums, and streets of Downtown Lafayette.
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org
FEB. 12
Zydeco Capital Jam
What: Zydeco Capital Jam is a monthly jam session for zydeco musicians and fans taking place on the second Saturday of every month. The Zydeco Capital Jam is the first of its kind in nearly a decade recalling the tradition from when Zydeco legend Roy Carrier would jam with other great musicians at the Offshore Lounge in Lawtell.
Where: St. Landry Parish Visitor Center, 978 Kennerson Road, Opelousas When: Saturday from 1 - 3 p.m.
Details: CajunTravel.com or 337-948-8004
FEB. 16
Les Cadiens Du Teche Cajun Dance
What: Les Cadiens du Teche (Cajun French Music Association) dance to Cajun music with a meal, door prizes, cake walk, 50/50 and camaraderie, at their monthly public meeting.
Where: La Louisiane Banquet Hall, 5509 Hwy. 14, New Iberia
When: Every third Wednesday of the month from 7 - 9:30 p.m.
Details: Facebook.com/ LesCadiensDuTeche or 337-258-1876
FEB. 18
Dave Matthews Tribute Band
What: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band has been performing sold out shows around the world for nearly 20 years. This 5-piece ensemble strives to pay homage to their famous counterparts by matching the excitement, energy, intensity and intimacy of a DMB live show.
Where: Grouse Room, 417 Jefferson St., Lafayette
When: Friday at 8 p.m.
Details: TheGrouseRoom.com
FEB. 19
Todd O’Neill & Cat Daddy
What: Enjoy an evening of live music and bowling.
Where: Rock ‘n’ Bowl, 905 Jefferson St., Lafayette
When: Saturday at 9 p.m.
Details: TheRocknBowl.com/Lafayette
FEB. 19
The Pine Leaf Boys
What: Louisiana’s nest, world- renowned Pine Leaf Boys have made a name for presenting their own inimitable brand of Louisiana music with youthful exuberance, blending the sounds of Cajun, Zydeco, Swamp-Pop, Country, and Soul.
Where: Hideaway on Lee, 407 Lee Ave., Lafayette
When: Saturday at 8 p.m.
Details: HideawayOnLee.com or 337- 484-1141
FEB. 19
Carencro Mardi Gras Parade
What: The parade starts at Carencro High and ends by Carencro Community Center.
Where: Downtown Carencro
When: Saturday at 11 a.m.
Details: CarencroParade.com or 337- 288-5589
FEB. 19
Krewe des Chiens Parade for Dogs
What: This is a Mardi Gras event for the whole family. Join the fun and walk your dog in the parade. Costumes encouraged but not required. Open to all breeds, sizes and origins of dogs.
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday at 2 p.m.
Details: ParadeforDogs.org
FEB. 19
Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Mardi Gras Parade
What: Known for colorful oats, rocking bands and some of the best beads and throws in Acadiana, the Rio parade rolls each year two Saturdays before Mardi Gras and captures the attention and praise of more than 100,000 smiling spectators.
Where: Downtown to Cajun Field in Lafayette
When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Details: RioLafayette.com or 337-984-6522
FEB. 19
Imperial Mardi Gras Ball
What: The ball is a formal presentation of the Imperial Mardi Gras King and Queen. These two public figures will be riding in the Opelousas Mardi Gras Parade on Mardi Gras Day waving to the crowds and celebrating the season.
Where: Delta Grand Theatre, 120 S Market St., Opelousas
When: Saturday at 7 p.m.
Details: Facebook.com/ OpelousasImperialMardiGras or 337-948-8004
FEB. 20
Courir de Mardi Gras
What: An old-fashion Mardi Gras Run.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
Details: Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077
FEB. 20
Scott Mardi Gras Parade
What: This parade travels through the city with many throws, oats, and Family fun.
Where: Downtown Scott
When: Sunday at 1 p.m.
Details: ScottSBA.org/Mardi-Gras or 337-269-5155
FEB. 22
Marine Corps League Monthly Meeting
What: The General W.S. McIlhenny Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites all active Marines and Marine veterans to attend the group’s monthly meeting.
Where: Veterans Memorial Building in New Iberia’s City Park
When: Fourth Tuesday of each month starting at 7 p.m.
Details: 337–967–3650
FEB. 25
Krewe of Adonis Parade
What: The parade begins at the intersection of Brashear Ave. and Federal Ave. turning onto Onstead St. and continuing down Sixth St. to Marguerite St., Ninth St./Hwy.70, Brashear onto Victor II Blvd. and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle St.
Where: Downtown Morgan City
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
FEB. 25 - MARCH 1
Eunice Mardi Gras Celebration
What: Throughout the weekend, experience the town’s rural traditions with jam sessions, street dances, cooking demos, Mardi Gras exhibits, Courir de Mardi Gras procession or “chicken run” and a special Liberty Theater show.
Where: Walnut & 2nd St., Downtown Eunice
Details: CajunTravel.com or 337-457-7389
FEB. 26
Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade
What: This family friendly parade to celebrate Mardi will run from the Public Works Building through to Fountainview Drive.
Where: Downtown Youngsville
When: Saturday at 11 a.m.
Details: Youngsville.us or 337-856-4181
FEB. 26
Baldwin Mardi Gras Parade
What: The parade begins on Hwy. 182/ Main St. at the Sager-Brown facility, continues down Hwy. 182/Main St., turns left onto Martin Luther King Blvd., turns right on Bollard St., ending at Baldwin Community Center on Bollard St.
Where: Downtown Baldwin
When: Saturday at 1 p.m.
Details: CajunCoast.com or 985-380-8224
FEB. 27
Krewe of Galatea Parade
What: The parade route will begin on 2nd Street under the La. 182 bridge and proceeds to Onstead Street continuing down Sixth St. to Marguerite St., Ninth St./Hwy.70, Clothilde to onto Victor II Blvd. and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle St.
Where: Morgan City
When: Sunday at 2 p.m.
FEB. 27
Courir de Mardi Gras in Church Point
What: Courir begins at 8 a.m. and ends downtown for a parade at 1:30 p.m.
Where: Saddle Tramp Clubhouse, 1036 E. Ebey St., Church Point
When: Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
Details: AcadiaTourism.org or 337-684-2026
MARCH 1
Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association Pageant & Ball
What: This genuine South Louisiana Mardi Gras Ball features dazzling costumes in a glittering array of colors and themes, and more rhinestones and sequins than stars in the heavens. This ball is open to the public.
Where: Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette.
When: Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Details: GoMardiGras.com or 337-291- 5540
MARCH 1
Opelousas Mardi Gras Parade & Celebration
What: The Opelousas Mardi Gras Parade marches through downtown Opelousas starting near Le Vieux Village Heritage Park. The parade continues down East Landry Street, then continues past the oaks of the Courtyard Square until it turns left on Liberty and travels back up Vine Street.
Where: Downtown Opelousas
When: Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Details: CajunTravel.com or 337-948-8004
MARCH 1
Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade
What: Enjoy a family-oriented Mardi Gras parade with oats, bands, dance groups, Mardi Gras royalty, Grand Marshal, elaborate and colorful costumes, and tons of beads and throws.
Where: Hwy 90 E at College Rd., Jeanerette
When: Tuesday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Details: IberiaTravel.com or 337-577-5591
MARCH 1
Franklin Mardi Gras Parade
What: The parade begins at Franklin Senior High School on Main St., proceeds east on Main St., making a U-turn and then continues onto Willow St. The parade then turns right onto Third St., disbanding at the end of Third St.
Where: Downtown Franklin
When: Tuesday at 1 p.m.
MARCH 1
Krewe of Hephaestus Parade
What: The parade begins on the corner of Sixth and Sycamore St., proceeds on Sixth St. to Marguerite St. to Ninth St./ Hwy. 70, to Clothilde, to Victor II Blvd. and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle St.
Where: Downtown Morgan City
When: Tuesday at 2 p.m.
MARCH 1
Tee Mamou-Iota Mardi Gras Folklife Festival
What: Festivities begin at 9 a.m. with a Catholic Mass; followed by live music, folk arts and crafts, Children’s Mardi Gras, and adult parade.
Where: Downtown, Iota
When: Tuesday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: IotaMardiGras.com or 337-523-6557
MARCH 1
Carnival d’ Acadie (Mardi Gras)
What: The Heart of Cajun Prairie invites everyone to a Mardi Gras celebration “Rice City Style” on Fat Tuesday with live music, food, costume contests, carnival rides, parades and more. No ice chests on carnival grounds.
Where: Downtown Crowley
When: Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: Crowley-La.com or 337-783-0821
4 things you should do:
1) Country Mardi Gras. This is a country dance at the AcA celebrating the rural traditions of Mardi Gras in the big city. Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys will take the stage and perform traditional Mardi Gras songs with guest performances by members of the Grand Marais, Basile, Tee Mamou, and Ossun Mardi Gras runs. Ancelet will deliver a shortened version of his annual lecture on country Mardi Gras celebrations, which he delivers every year at the Liberty Theater in Eunice. Dinner provided by Tony Chachere’s world renowned chefs is included in the general admission ticket for $35, which includes food, music, dancing and canailles surprises throughout the night. Saturday, Feb. 5 from 5 - 10 p.m. Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. AcadianaCenterForTheArts.org.
2) Krewe de Canailles Walking Parade. Krewe de Canailles is walking parade composed of individual sub-krewes. Any group of people can pull together to create a krewe. The only rules are your floats have to be man-powered and your throws eco-friendly. Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. in Downtown Lafayette. KreweDeCanailles.com.
3) Le Festival de Mardi Gras à Lafayette. Enjoy carnival rides and games, live music, food vendors and of course parades that roll through the festival grounds. Times vary from Friday, Feb. 25 - Tuesday, March 1. GoMardiGras.com
4) Jim Gaffigan. World-renowned comedian Jim Gaffigan brings his Fun Tour to the Cajundome for an unforgettable night of laughs. Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Cajundome.com.