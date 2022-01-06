Quantcast
Kick-Off the New Year Right

The What, When and Where of Acadiana

Upcoming Events for January

                                           JAN. 1 - 29

Teche Area Farmers Market

What: Experience our harvest of delicious, locally grown produce and homemade products by area farmers, artists and crafters. Also included are handcrafted cypress yard objects, bread and fresh baked goods, ceramics, honey, jellies, jams, herbs, candies, wooden bowls and utensils, birdhouses, garden benches and much more.

Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia

When: Every Tuesday 2:30-6 p.m. and Saturday 7-11 a.m.

Details: 337-369-2330 or Facebook.com/ TecheAreaFestivalandFarmersMarket

Admission: Free

                                         JAN. 1 - 29

Le Jam á Vermilionville: Acoustic Sessions

What: The Jam is open to all skill levels – beginner to professional. The Jam is led by some of the area’s finest musicians and is open to both participants and those who just want to sit back and listen. Admission is FREE for the Jam only and does not include entry to the park.

Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette

When: Saturdays from 1-3 p.m.

Details: Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077

                                            JAN. 2

Bird on the Bayou Sidewalk Sunday

What: Antique and crafts market will have vendors set up outside the store with their crafts and items.

Where: Bird on the Bayou, 120 E. Main St., New Iberia

When: First Sunday of the month from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Details: 337-339-2826

                                          JAN. 2 - 30

Bal du Dimanche (Sunday Dance)

What: Dance the afternoon away with local Cajun musicians at Vermilionville’s weekly Sunday Dance. Refreshments will be available for this smoke-free all ages show. Admission is for the event only and does not include entry to the park. Bal du Dimanche will be a concert format, as opposed to a dance, until further notice.

Where: Vermilionville’s Performance Center, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette

When: Sundays, 1-4 p.m.

Details: www.Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077

Admission: $10

                                          JAN. 2 - 30

Bourré at The Brewery

What: Each week, the brewery hosts a front porch jam session, a French table, and a friendly game of Bourré. Bourré is a popular card game in South Louisiana. It’s a trick-taking game, similar to Spades. If you don’t know how to play, the locals will be happy to show you.

Where: Bayou Teche Brewing, 1002 North Lane, Arnaudville

When: Sundays from 2-5 p.m.

Details: BayouTecheBrewing.com or 337-754-5122

                                         JAN. 5 - 26

GLC Farmers Market

What: Local farmers selling produce, plants, honey, homemade pies and other items grown locally. Grass-fed beef, pork and lamb are also available at the meat market during this time.

Where: GLC Meat Market, 6110 Loreauville Road, New Iberia

When: Wednesdays from 2-6 p.m.

Details: 337-577-9160 or GLCRanch.com

                                       JAN. 6 - 27

Bayou Teche French Table

What: Celebrate the Cajun Culture and improve your French speaking skills regardless of your level of French. Additionally, enjoy conversations with francophones and francophiles who visit New Iberia from all over the world as well as students in the French Immersion setting at North Lewis Elementary. Vive le francais!

Where: McDonald’s, 1501 Center St., New Iberia

When: Thursdays from 7-8 a.m.

Details: 337-519-7942

                                             JAN. 8

Second Saturday ArtWalk

What: The monthly event occurs monthly, every second Saturday, and features exhibits, live music, theatrical performances, and immersive artistic experiences in the shops, galleries, museums, and streets of Downtown Lafayette.

Where: Downtown Lafayette

When: Saturday from 6-8 p.m.

Details: DowntownLafayette.org

                                           JAN. 8

Zydeco Capital Jam

What: Zydeco Capital Jam is a monthly jam session for zydeco musicians and fans taking place on the second Saturday of every month. The Zydeco Capital Jam is the first of its kind in nearly a decade recalling the tradition from when Zydeco legend Roy Carrier would jam with other great musicians at the Offshore Lounge in Lawtell.

Where: St. Landry Parish Visitor Center, 978 Kennerson Road, Opelousas

When: Saturday from 1-3 p.m.

Details: CajunTravel.com or 337-948-8004

                                           JAN. 9

Chubby Carrier & Bayou Swamp Band

What: Enjoy an evening of live Zydeco music and bowling.

Where: Rock ‘n’ Bowl, 905 Jefferson St., Lafayette

When: Sunday at 5 p.m.

Details: TheRocknBowl.com/Lafayette

                                         JAN. 14

Stone Soul Revival

What: Stone Soul Revival is a 4 man, Rock & Roll cover band, located in Lafayette, Louisiana, performing various hits from classic rock.

Where: Grouse Room, 417 Jefferson St., Lafayette

When: Friday at 10 p.m.

Details: TheGrouseRoom.com or 337-806-9098

Admission: $10

                                          JAN. 19

Les Cadiens Du Teche Cajun Dance

What: Les Cadiens du Teche (Cajun French Music Association) dance to Cajun music with a meal, door prizes, cake walk, 50/50 and camaraderie, at their monthly public meeting.

Where: La Louisiane Banquet Hall, 5509 Hwy. 14, New Iberia

When: Every third Wednesday of the month from 7-9:30 p.m.

Details: Facebook.com/ LesCadiensDuTeche or 337-258-1876

                                           JAN. 25

Marine Corps League Monthly Meeting

What: The General W.S. Mcllhenny Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites all active Marines and Marine veterans to attend the group’s monthly meeting.

Where: Veterans Memorial Building in New Iberia’s City Park

When: Fourth Tuesday of each month starting at 7 p.m.

Details: 337-967-3650

                                            JAN. 27

The Lone Bellow

What: The Lone Bellow burst onto the scene with their self-titled debut in 2013. The Brooklyn-based band quickly became known for their transcendent harmonies, serious musicianship and raucous live performance – a reputation that earned them their rabid fan base.

Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette

When: Thursday from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Details: AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org or 337-233-7060

                                        JAN. 28

Linda Gail Lewis

What: Linda Gail Lewis is an American singer, songwriter and pianist. Joining Linda will be her lifelong friend, Johnny Nicholas, along with Joel Savoy, Chad Viator, Tif Lamson, and Chris French.

Where: Hideaway on Lee, 407 Lee Ave., Lafayette

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Details: HideawayOnLee.com or 337-484-1141

                                   4 things you should do

1) Meshell Ndegeocello. Meshell Ndegeocello is a German-born American singer-songwriter, rapper, and bassist. Her music incorporates a wide variety of influences, including funk, soul, jazz, hip hop, reggae and rock. She has received significant critical acclaim throughout her career, being nominated for eleven Grammy Awards, and winning one. She also has been credited for helping to spark the neo-soul movement. Thursday, Jan. 13, from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org or 337-233- 7060.

2) 16th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off. The Gumbo Foundation is cooking for a cause in perfectly seasoned Opelousas. Every year, the foundation rounds up area chefs who are willing to compete for “best gumbo," an honor held high in Louisiana. Event chefs and volunteers are working hard for the benefactor of the event proceeds, a local child in need. All the proceeds from the cook-off benefit a child and family who are burdened with medical and related expenses. Saturday, Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Frank’s Poboy’s, 603 East Landry St., Opelousas. TheGumboFoundation.org.

3) Rich Hall. The award-winning Montana native is renowned for his expertly crafted tirades, quick-fire banter with audiences and delightful musical sequences. Rich, who has won the Perrier Award (Edinburgh Comedy Festival) and Barry Award, (Melbourne International Comedy Festival) has been described as a transatlantic messenger, lampooning each country he visits with his laser-guided observations. Thursday, Jan. 20, from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org or 337-233-7060.

4) Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival. The 17th Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival will be held both in-person and virtually. The Festival will screen more than 140 films, including narrative fiction, documentary, animation and experimental, from across the United States and from around the world. Film screenings will also include a large number of French language films from Canada, France and other parts of the Francophone world. Jan. 26-Feb. 2. Downtown Lafayette. CinemaOnTheBayou.com.

