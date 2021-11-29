The Faces and Place of Acadiana

The King’s Ball of the Spanish Festival of New Iberia
New Iberia | City Park Community Center
The King’s Ball of the Spanish Festival of New Iberia was held on Friday, October 1, in the City Park Community Center. Darren Romero was chosen to reign as Spanish Festival King V.
New Iberia Spanish Association Queen’s Pageant
New Iberia | City Park Community Center
The New Iberia Spanish Association hosted its Queen’s Pageant at the City Park Community Center on October 2, 2021. Natalie Mendoza was crowned Miss Spanish festival Queen and Darren Romero was crowned Spanish Festival King.
The Shadows-on-the-Teche Fall Arts and Crafts Fair
New Iberia | Shadows-on-the-Teche
The Shadows-on-the-Teche Fall Arts and Crafts Fair took place in the Shadows gardens on Saturday, October 9. Vendors from around Louisiana displayed and sold their work. A variety of hand-crafted products were available for sale, as well as desserts, food, and beverages.
Shake Your Trail Feather Paddle Parade & Festival
Breaux Bridge | Park des Ponts
Paddlers from all over Acadiana met at Poche Bridge to float together down the Teche to Parc des Ponts in Breaux Bridge, where the community gathered for an annual festival celebrating the 130-mile Bayou Teche National Paddle Trail.